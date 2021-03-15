Log in
Castrol India : Analyst/Investor Call details – 23 March 2021 pdf / 346.7 KB

03/15/2021 | 04:33am EDT
13 March 2021

To,

The BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Mumbai 400001.

Bandra East, Mumbai ‐ 400051

Scrip Code: 500870

Scrip Symbol: CASTROLIND

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company intimates that Managing Director of Castrol India Limited will join a call on 23 March 2021 with Artisans Partners, (request from Maybank Kim Eng Securities Pte Ltd.), at 9.30 am. IST

Presentation(s) shared during the conference, if any, will be made available to the Exchanges and on the website of the Company.

Kindly take the same on record.

Yours faithfully,

For Castrol India Limited

Chandana Dhar

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Note:

  • 1. The above schedule is subject to change(s) which may happen due to unavoidable circumstances and / or exigencies.

  • 2. No unpublished price sensitive information pertaining to the Company is shared at any of the meets / calls with analyst / institutional investors

Disclaimer

Castrol India Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 08:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
