Castrol India : Analyst/Investor Call details – 23 March 2021 pdf / 346.7 KB

13 March 2021
To,
The BSE Limited,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,
Dalal Street, Mumbai 400001.
Bandra East, Mumbai ‐ 400051
Scrip Code: 500870
Scrip Symbol: CASTROLIND
Dear Sir/Madam,
Subject: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company intimates that Managing Director of Castrol India Limited will join a call on 23 March 2021 with Artisans Partners, (request from Maybank Kim Eng Securities Pte Ltd.), at 9.30 am. IST
Presentation(s) shared during the conference, if any, will be made available to the Exchanges and on the website of the Company.
Kindly take the same on record.
Yours faithfully,
For Castrol India Limited
Chandana Dhar
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Note:
1. The above schedule is subject to change(s) which may happen due to unavoidable circumstances and / or exigencies.
2. No unpublished price sensitive information pertaining to the Company is shared at any of the meets / calls with analyst / institutional investors
Disclaimer
