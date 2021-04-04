Castrol India : Making Tomorrow Bigger - Annual Report 2020 pdf / 18.3 MB

Dear shareholders,

2020 will be marked as an extraordinary year! One that required everyone - communities, businesses, governments and society at large to step up to the pandemic and the ensuing challenges. Despite being in difficult and volatile circumstances on numerous occasions this year, the team too rose to the occasion and fought every battle with the passion and spirit the Castrol India team is known for. Your company showed a strong commitment to its vision of making tomorrow bigger and made solid progress growing and transforming the business, while doing it in a responsible manner, to see it through this unforgettable period.

Your company showed tremendous ownership during the unprecedented lockdown post the outbreak of the pandemic. While most employees started working seamlessly from home, plant teams resumed operations strictly adhering to government health advisories and protocols, after a brief shutdown. Supply chain colleagues ensured product delivery despite several constraints, including dealing with natural calamities, to fulfill customer demands. The team consistently displayed a growth mindset and lived the philosophy of customer-first. They engaged deeply with existing customers virtually and gained new ones too. As one Castrol, your company supported mechanics, truck drivers and other impacted communities around its plants.

New ways of working were adopted with great agility. Your company introduced digital applications and interfaces, upskilled key stakeholders through online trainings and found innovative solutions to work in the