Castrol India : Making Tomorrow Bigger - Annual Report 2020 pdf / 18.3 MB

CORPORATE INFORMATION
Board of Directors
Gopalakrishnan
Independent director and chairman
Uday Khanna
Independent director
Sangeeta Talwar
Independent director
Rakesh Makhija
Independent director
Sashi Mukundan
Nominee director
A S Ramchander
Nominee director
Udayan Sen
Nominee director
Sandeep Sangwan
Managing director
Rashmi Joshi
Chief financial officer and wholetime director (up to and including 31 December 2020)
Jayanta Chatterjee
Wholetime director - supply chain
(up to and including 31 December 2020)
Deepesh Baxi
Chief financial officer and wholetime director (w.e.f 1 January 2021)
COMPANY SECRETARY AND COMPLIANCE OFFICER
Chandana Dhar
auditors
Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP.
Chartered accountants
Bankers
Deutsche Bank
HDFC Bank Ltd.
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd.
State Bank of India
Citibank N.A.
DBS Bank Ltd.
J P Morgan Chase Bank N.A. Standard Chartered Bank
Registered Office
Technopolis Knowledge Park,
Mahakali Caves Road,
Andheri (East),
Mumbai 400 093, India.
CIN: L23200MH1979PLC021359
Tel: +91-22-6698 4100
Fax: +91-22-6698 4101
investorrelations.india@castrol.com
www.castrol.co.in
Registrar and Transfer Agent
Link Intime India Private Limited
C-101, 247 Park,
LBS Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai 400 011, India.
Tel: +91-22-4918 6000
Fax: +91-22-4918 6060
Toll-free number: 1800 1020 878
rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in
www.linkintime.co.in
CONTENTS
OVERVIEW
REPORTS
FINANCIALS
Message from managing director
01
Management discussion and
Balance sheet
92
Board of directors
02
analysis report
13
Statement of profit and loss
93
Leadership team
03
Financial highlights
21
Cash flow statement
94
Our response to Covid-19
04
Board's report
23
Notes to financial statements
97
Accelerating digital transformation
07
Report on corporate governance
52
Powerful brands
09
Business responsibility report
72
Notice for Annual
Awards and accolades
12
Independent auditor's report
84
General Meeting
140
Castrol India Limited
Annual Report 2020 - Overview
MESSAGE FROM MANAGING DIRECTOR
Dear shareholders,
2020 will be marked as an extraordinary year! One that required everyone - communities, businesses, governments and society at large to step up to the pandemic and the ensuing challenges. Despite being in difficult and volatile circumstances on numerous occasions this year, the team too rose to the occasion and fought every battle with the passion and spirit the Castrol India team is known for. Your company showed a strong commitment to its vision of making tomorrow bigger and made solid progress growing and transforming the business, while doing it in a responsible manner, to see it through this unforgettable period.
Your company showed tremendous ownership during the unprecedented lockdown post the outbreak of the pandemic. While most employees started working seamlessly from home, plant teams resumed operations strictly adhering to government health advisories and protocols, after a brief shutdown. Supply chain colleagues ensured product delivery despite several constraints, including dealing with natural calamities, to fulfill customer demands. The team consistently displayed a growth mindset and lived the philosophy of customer-first. They engaged deeply with existing customers virtually and gained new ones too. As one Castrol, your company supported mechanics, truck drivers and other impacted communities around its plants.
New ways of working were adopted with great agility. Your company introduced digital applications and interfaces, upskilled key stakeholders through online trainings and found innovative solutions to work in the
market. It undertook strategic interventions such as digital payment solutions and continued investments in brands to transform the business. It also took actions such as inventory reduction for distributors to improve their working capital and pricing actions to set up the business for growth.
Your company saved costs, drove efficiencies and cash performance to deliver a healthy balance sheet with strong cash on hand. It reported a resilient financial performance for FY 2020 as it gained good momentum in the second half with the revival of demand where revenue improved by 54% at INR 1,818 crores while profit from operations was 122% higher at INR 501 crores versus 1H 2020.
With the pioneering and innovative spirit that Castrol is known for, your company invested in cutting edge technology and launched several new brands in this tough year. Strong advances into new channels ascertained
easy accessibility to Castrol lubricants for millions of Jio-bp customers across over 1,350 Jio-bp sites.
As your company continued to drive sustained profitable growth, it was recognized externally for safety, quality, consistent delivery and performance along with effective and relevant marketing and social interest campaigns.
Your company is certain that the actions taken in this year will be the building blocks of its growth in 2021 as the economic environment improves and moves towards normalcy. It continues to bank on your confidence and trust as it shapes and strengthens the business by exploring avenues for future growth to offer sustained value and returns to its shareholders and stakeholders.
Sandeep Sangwan
1
Castrol India Limited
Annual Report 2020 - Overview
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Gopalakrishnan Independent director and chairman
Rakesh Makhija Independent director
Udayan Sen Nominee director
Uday Khanna Independent director
Sashi Mukundan Nominee director
Sandeep Sangwan Managing director
Sangeeta Talwar Independent director
A S Ramchander Nominee director
Deepesh Baxi Chief financial officer and wholetime director
2
Board of directors w.e.f 1 January 2021
Castrol India Limited
Annual Report 2020 - Overview
LEADERSHIP TEAM
Sandeep Sangwan
Bhairavi Popat
Deepesh Baxi
Maria P Valles
Managing director
Vice president - customer
Chief financial officer
Vice president - human
excellence and operations
and wholetime director
resources
Saugata Basuray
Rajeev Govil
Jaya Jamrani
Vice president - indirect sales
Vice president - B2B sales
Vice president - marketing
Rajesh Madathingal
Bindu Jayraj
Mayank Pandey
Head - technology
Head - communications
Vice president - supply chain
Siddharth Shetty
Sagar Vira
Managing counsel
Vice president - industrial sales
Leadership team w.e.f 1 January 2021
3
