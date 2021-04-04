Log in
CASTROL INDIA LIMITED

(500870)
Castrol India : Making Tomorrow Bigger - Annual Report 2020 pdf / 18.3 MB

04/04/2021 | 03:58pm EDT
Castrol India Limited

Annual Report 2020

Castr l India Limited

Annual Report 2020 - Overview

MAKING

TOMORROW

BIGGER

1

Castrol India Limited

Annual Report 2020 - Overview

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Board of Directors

  1. Gopalakrishnan
    Independent director and chairman

Uday Khanna

Independent director

Sangeeta Talwar

Independent director

Rakesh Makhija

Independent director

Sashi Mukundan

Nominee director

A S Ramchander

Nominee director

Udayan Sen

Nominee director

Sandeep Sangwan

Managing director

Rashmi Joshi

Chief financial officer and wholetime director (up to and including 31 December 2020)

Jayanta Chatterjee

Wholetime director - supply chain

(up to and including 31 December 2020)

Deepesh Baxi

Chief financial officer and wholetime director (w.e.f 1 January 2021)

COMPANY SECRETARY AND COMPLIANCE OFFICER

Chandana Dhar

auditors

Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP.

Chartered accountants

Bankers

Deutsche Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd.

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd.

State Bank of India

Citibank N.A.

DBS Bank Ltd.

J P Morgan Chase Bank N.A. Standard Chartered Bank

Registered Office

Technopolis Knowledge Park,

Mahakali Caves Road,

Andheri (East),

Mumbai 400 093, India.

CIN: L23200MH1979PLC021359

Tel: +91-22-6698 4100

Fax: +91-22-6698 4101

investorrelations.india@castrol.com

www.castrol.co.in

Registrar and Transfer Agent

Link Intime India Private Limited

C-101, 247 Park,

LBS Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai 400 011, India.

Tel: +91-22-4918 6000

Fax: +91-22-4918 6060

Toll-free number: 1800 1020 878

rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in

www.linkintime.co.in

CONTENTS

OVERVIEW

REPORTS

FINANCIALS

Message from managing director

01

Management discussion and

Balance sheet

92

Board of directors

02

analysis report

13

Statement of profit and loss

93

Leadership team

03

Financial highlights

21

Cash flow statement

94

Our response to Covid-19

04

Board's report

23

Notes to financial statements

97

Accelerating digital transformation

07

Report on corporate governance

52

Powerful brands

09

Business responsibility report

72

Notice for Annual

Awards and accolades

12

Independent auditor's report

84

General Meeting

140

Castrol India Limited

Annual Report 2020 - Overview

MESSAGE FROM MANAGING DIRECTOR

Dear shareholders,

2020 will be marked as an extraordinary year! One that required everyone - communities, businesses, governments and society at large to step up to the pandemic and the ensuing challenges. Despite being in difficult and volatile circumstances on numerous occasions this year, the team too rose to the occasion and fought every battle with the passion and spirit the Castrol India team is known for. Your company showed a strong commitment to its vision of making tomorrow bigger and made solid progress growing and transforming the business, while doing it in a responsible manner, to see it through this unforgettable period.

Your company showed tremendous ownership during the unprecedented lockdown post the outbreak of the pandemic. While most employees started working seamlessly from home, plant teams resumed operations strictly adhering to government health advisories and protocols, after a brief shutdown. Supply chain colleagues ensured product delivery despite several constraints, including dealing with natural calamities, to fulfill customer demands. The team consistently displayed a growth mindset and lived the philosophy of customer-first. They engaged deeply with existing customers virtually and gained new ones too. As one Castrol, your company supported mechanics, truck drivers and other impacted communities around its plants.

New ways of working were adopted with great agility. Your company introduced digital applications and interfaces, upskilled key stakeholders through online trainings and found innovative solutions to work in the

market. It undertook strategic interventions such as digital payment solutions and continued investments in brands to transform the business. It also took actions such as inventory reduction for distributors to improve their working capital and pricing actions to set up the business for growth.

Your company saved costs, drove efficiencies and cash performance to deliver a healthy balance sheet with strong cash on hand. It reported a resilient financial performance for FY 2020 as it gained good momentum in the second half with the revival of demand where revenue improved by 54% at INR 1,818 crores while profit from operations was 122% higher at INR 501 crores versus 1H 2020.

With the pioneering and innovative spirit that Castrol is known for, your company invested in cutting edge technology and launched several new brands in this tough year. Strong advances into new channels ascertained

easy accessibility to Castrol lubricants for millions of Jio-bp customers across over 1,350 Jio-bp sites.

As your company continued to drive sustained profitable growth, it was recognized externally for safety, quality, consistent delivery and performance along with effective and relevant marketing and social interest campaigns.

Your company is certain that the actions taken in this year will be the building blocks of its growth in 2021 as the economic environment improves and moves towards normalcy. It continues to bank on your confidence and trust as it shapes and strengthens the business by exploring avenues for future growth to offer sustained value and returns to its shareholders and stakeholders.

Sandeep Sangwan

1

Castrol India Limited

Annual Report 2020 - Overview

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

  1. Gopalakrishnan Independent director and chairman

Rakesh Makhija Independent director

Udayan Sen Nominee director

Uday Khanna Independent director

Sashi Mukundan Nominee director

Sandeep Sangwan Managing director

Sangeeta Talwar Independent director

A S Ramchander Nominee director

Deepesh Baxi Chief financial officer and wholetime director

2

Board of directors w.e.f 1 January 2021

Castrol India Limited

Annual Report 2020 - Overview

LEADERSHIP TEAM

Sandeep Sangwan

Bhairavi Popat

Deepesh Baxi

Maria P Valles

Managing director

Vice president - customer

Chief financial officer

Vice president - human

excellence and operations

and wholetime director

resources

Saugata Basuray

Rajeev Govil

Jaya Jamrani

Vice president - indirect sales

Vice president - B2B sales

Vice president - marketing

Rajesh Madathingal

Bindu Jayraj

Mayank Pandey

Head - technology

Head - communications

Vice president - supply chain

Siddharth Shetty

Sagar Vira

Managing counsel

Vice president - industrial sales

Leadership team w.e.f 1 January 2021

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Castrol India Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2021 19:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
