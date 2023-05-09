Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Castrol India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500870   INE172A01027

CASTROL INDIA LIMITED

(500870)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-07
116.95 INR   -0.85%
Castrol India posts 11.3% fall in Q1 profit on rising input costs

05/09/2023 | 08:45am EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Engine oil maker Castrol India Ltd reported an 11.3% fall in first-quarter profit on Tuesday as rising raw material costs offset the growth in revenue.

Profit after tax fell to 2.03 billion Indian rupees ($24.82 million) for the three months ended March 31 from 2.28 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations increased 4.7% to 13.12 billion rupees, but that was not enough to offset the 8.9% rise in total expenses to 10.23 billion rupees.

The cost of raw and packaging materials jumped 12.2% year-on-year.

"Our performance for first-quarter 2023 was impacted due to inflationary pressures, high input costs and fluctuating forex," said Managing Director Sandeep Sangwan in a statement.

Castrol highlighted this issue in February when it said it expects inflationary and forex pressures likely to continue in 2023.

The Mumbai-based company, known for brands such as Castrol Activ and Castrol CRB, had increased the prices of its products in the last four quarters, boosting its year-on-year profit for the three months ended Dec 31 by 2.5%.

The company is now focusing on expansion, moving towards the automotive aftercare and the electric vehicle (EV) markets.

In 2022, Castrol entered into an alliance with the TVS-owned automobile aftermarket business Ki Mobility Solutions.

It also expanded its service brands, adding more workshops and outlets across the country, and partnered with Indian fuels and mobility joint venture Jio-bp and China's SAIC Motor-owned MG Motor to explore setting up four-wheeler EV charging infrastructure.

This year, Castrol plans to launch a range of EV fluids under the brand Castrol ON.

Castrol shares closed flat on Tuesday, before the results.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.56% 76.16 Delayed Quote.-10.93%
CASTROL INDIA LIMITED -0.85% 116.95 End-of-day quote.-5.03%
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED 1.23% 14.02 End-of-day quote.-2.71%
WTI -0.63% 72.259 Delayed Quote.-11.37%
Financials
Sales 2023 50 119 M 613 M 613 M
Net income 2023 9 041 M 111 M 111 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,9x
Yield 2023 5,84%
Capitalization 116 B 1 414 M 1 414 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,31x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 608
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart CASTROL INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Castrol India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASTROL INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 116,95
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Sangwan Managing Director & Executive Director
Baxi Deepesh Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ramabadran Gopalakrishnan Non-Executive Chairman
Rajesh Madathingal Head-Technology
Bhairavi Popat Vice President-Customer Excellence & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASTROL INDIA LIMITED-5.03%1 414
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-1.08%441 130
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-2.96%192 018
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION42.71%111 767
BP PLC3.66%109 555
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION-6.60%46 124
