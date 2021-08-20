Catabasis Pharmaceuticals : RESTATED CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION (Form 8-K)

RESTATED CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION

OF

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pursuant to Section 242 of the

General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (hereinafter called the 'Corporation'), a corporation organized and existing under and by virtue of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware, does hereby certify as follows:

A resolution was duly adopted by the Board of Directors of the Corporation pursuant to Section 242 of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware setting forth an amendment to the Restated Certificate of Incorporation of the Corporation and declaring said amendment to be advisable. The stockholders of the Corporation duly approved and adopted said proposed amendment at a special meeting of stockholders in accordance with Section 242 of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware. The resolution setting forth the amendment is as follows:

RESOLVED : That the first sentence of Article FOURTH of the Restated Certificate of Incorporation of the Corporation be and hereby is deleted in its entirety and the following three paragraphs are inserted in lieu thereof:

'FOURTH: That, effective on the filing of this Certificate of Amendment to Restated Certificate of Incorporation with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware (the 'Effective Time'), a one-for-six reverse stock split of the Corporation's common stock, $0.001 par value per share (the 'Common Stock'), shall become effective, pursuant to which each six shares of Common Stock outstanding and held of record by each stockholder of the Corporation (including treasury shares) immediately prior to the Effective Time shall be reclassified and combined into one validly issued, fully paid and nonassessable share of Common Stock automatically and without any action by the holder thereof upon the Effective Time and shall represent one share of Common Stock from and after the Effective Time (such reclassification and combination of shares, the 'Reverse Stock Split'). The par value of the Common Stock following the Reverse Stock Split shall remain at $0.001 per share. No fractional shares of Common Stock shall be issued as a result of the Reverse Stock Split and, in lieu thereof, upon surrender after the Effective Time of a certificate or book entry position which formerly represented shares of Common Stock that were issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time, any person who would otherwise be entitled to a fractional share of Common Stock as a result of the Reverse Stock Split, following the Effective Time, shall be entitled to receive a cash payment equal to the fraction of a share of Common Stock to which such holder would otherwise be entitled multiplied by the closing price per share of the Common Stock on the Nasdaq Global Market at the close of business on the date of the Effective Time.

Each stock certificate or book entry position that, immediately prior to the Effective Time, represented shares of Common Stock that were issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time shall, from and after the Effective Time, automatically and without the necessity of presenting the same for exchange, represent that number of whole shares of Common Stock after the Effective Time into which the shares formerly represented by such certificate or book entry position have been reclassified (as well as the right to receive cash in lieu of fractional shares of Common Stock after the Effective Time); provided, however, that each person of record holding a certificate or book entry position that represented shares of Common Stock that were issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time shall receive, upon surrender of such certificate or book entry position, a new certificate or book entry position evidencing and representing the number of whole shares of Common Stock after the Effective Time into which the shares of Common Stock formerly represented by such certificate or book entry position shall have been reclassified.

The total number of shares of all classes of stock which the Corporation shall have authority to issue is 155,000,000 shares, consisting of (i) 150,000,000 shares of Common Stock and (ii) 5,000,000 shares of Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value per share ('Preferred Stock').'

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Corporation has caused its corporate seal to be affixed hereto and this Certificate of Amendment to be signed by its President this 19th day of August, 2021.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. By: /s/ Jill C. Milne Jill C. Milne, President

