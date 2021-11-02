CTLT FY22 Q1 Earnings Call Presentation

Disclaimer Statement - Continued

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management measures operating performance based on consolidated earnings from operations before interest expense, expense/(benefit) for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the income or loss attributable to non-controlling interests ("EBITDA from operations"). EBITDA from operations is not defined under U.S. GAAP, is not a measure of operating income, operating performance, or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and is subject to important limitations.

We believe that the presentation of EBITDA from operations enhances an investor's understanding of our financial performance. We believe this measure is a useful financial metric to assess our operating performance across periods by excluding certain items that it believes are not representative of our core business and uses this measure for business planning purposes.

In addition, given the significant investments that Catalent has made in the past in property, plant and equipment, depreciation and amortization expenses represent a meaningful portion of our cost structure. We believe that EBITDA from operations will provide investors with a useful tool for assessing the comparability between periods of our ability to generate cash from operations sufficient to pay taxes, to service debt, and to undertake capital expenditures because it eliminates non-cash depreciation and amortization expense. We present EBITDA from operations in order to provide supplemental information that it considers relevant for the readers of our consolidated financial statements, and such information is not meant to replace or supersede U.S. GAAP measures. Our definition of EBITDA from operations may not be the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies.

We evaluate the performance of our segments based on segment earnings before non-controlling interest, other (income)/expense, impairments, restructuring costs, interest expense, income tax expense/(benefit), and depreciation and amortization ("segment EBITDA"). Moreover, under our credit agreement, our ability to engage in certain activities, such as incurring certain additional indebtedness, making certain investments and paying certain dividends, is tied to ratios based on Adjusted EBITDA, which is not defined under U.S. GAAP, is not a measure of operating income, operating performance, or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and is subject to important limitations. Adjusted EBITDA is the covenant compliance measure used in the credit agreement governing debt incurrence and restricted payments. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.