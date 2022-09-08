Catalent : Appoints Dr. Wai Lam Ling as Vice President, Scientific Advisory

SOMERSET, N.J. - September 8, 2022 - Catalent, the global leader in enabling biopharma, cell, gene and consumer health partners to optimize development, launch, and supply of better patient treatments across multiple modalities, today announced the appointment of Wai Lam Ling, Ph.D. as Vice President, Scientific Advisory. Reporting to Julien Meissonnier, Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer, she will join the company's Science & Technology Leadership team.

Dr. Ling brings with her more than 25 years of experience in R&D and Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) operations across biologics and gene therapies, working for companies including Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co (MSD) and Schering-Plough Corporation. She has led the development and regulatory filings of more than 20 biologic therapies, and supported the commercialization of several biologic products, including the cancer treatment, Keytruda®. She holds a bachelor's degree in biochemistry from the University of California, Los Angeles, and gained a doctorate in pharmacology from Rutgers University before completing her post-doctoral research fellowship at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York.

"We welcome Wai Lam to Catalent, where she will have a pivotal role in leading the company's scientific advisory team of experts to help innovators, which is unique in our industry, to evaluate and develop the best technologies and formulations to bring their programs, across a range of modalities, to scale with optimal CMC strategies," said Julien Meissonnier.