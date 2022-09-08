Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Catalent, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTLT   US1488061029

CATALENT, INC.

(CTLT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-09-07 pm EDT
91.85 USD   +3.24%
08:20aCATALENT : Appoints Dr. Wai Lam Ling as Vice President, Scientific Advisory
PU
09/07Catalent Expands Singapore Clinical Supply Facility for Increased Temperature-Controlled Capabilities
AQ
09/02INSIDER SELL : Catalent
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Catalent : Appoints Dr. Wai Lam Ling as Vice President, Scientific Advisory

09/08/2022 | 08:20am EDT
SOMERSET, N.J. - September 8, 2022 - Catalent, the global leader in enabling biopharma, cell, gene and consumer health partners to optimize development, launch, and supply of better patient treatments across multiple modalities, today announced the appointment of Wai Lam Ling, Ph.D. as Vice President, Scientific Advisory. Reporting to Julien Meissonnier, Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer, she will join the company's Science & Technology Leadership team.

Dr. Ling brings with her more than 25 years of experience in R&D and Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) operations across biologics and gene therapies, working for companies including Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co (MSD) and Schering-Plough Corporation. She has led the development and regulatory filings of more than 20 biologic therapies, and supported the commercialization of several biologic products, including the cancer treatment, Keytruda®. She holds a bachelor's degree in biochemistry from the University of California, Los Angeles, and gained a doctorate in pharmacology from Rutgers University before completing her post-doctoral research fellowship at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York.

"We welcome Wai Lam to Catalent, where she will have a pivotal role in leading the company's scientific advisory team of experts to help innovators, which is unique in our industry, to evaluate and develop the best technologies and formulations to bring their programs, across a range of modalities, to scale with optimal CMC strategies," said Julien Meissonnier.

NOTES FOR EDITORS
ABOUT CATALENT

Catalent is the global leader in enabling pharma, biotech, and consumer health partners to optimize product development, launch, and full life-cycle supply for patients around the world. With broad and deep scale and expertise in development sciences, delivery technologies, and multi-modality manufacturing, Catalent is a preferred industry partner for personalized medicines, consumer health brand extensions, and blockbuster drugs.

Catalent helps accelerate over 1,000 partner programs and launch over 150 new products every year. Its flexible manufacturing platforms at over 50 global sites supply over 70 billion doses of nearly 7,000 products annually. Catalent's expert workforce of approximately 19,000 includes more than 2,500 scientists and technicians.

Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, the company generated nearly $5 billion in revenue in its 2022 fiscal year. For more information, visit www.catalent.com.

More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.™

Disclaimer

Catalent Inc. published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 12:19:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 085 M - -
Net income 2023 554 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 854 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 30,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 16 523 M 16 523 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,01x
EV / Sales 2024 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart CATALENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Catalent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATALENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 91,85 $
Average target price 121,08 $
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Maselli President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas P. Castellano Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John R. Chiminski Executive Chairman
Kay Schmidt Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Julien Meissonnier Chief Scientific Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATALENT, INC.-28.26%16 523
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.09%431 370
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY11.08%296 074
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.67%270 957
PFIZER, INC.-21.88%258 898
ABBVIE INC.2.44%245 253