Catalent : CTLT FY23 Q2 Earnings Call Presentation

Management also measures operating performance based on Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share. Adjusted Net Income is not defined under U.S. GAAP, is not a measure of operating income, operating performance, or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and is subject to important limitations. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share enhances an investor's understanding of our financial performance. We believe these measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance across periods by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business and we use these measures for business planning purposes. We define Adjusted Net Income as net earnings adjusted for amortization attributable to purchase accounting and adjustments for other cash and non-cash items included in the table below, partially offset by our estimate of the tax effects of such cash and non-cash items. We believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share provides investors with a useful tool for assessing the comparability between periods of our ability to generate cash from operations available to our stockholders. Our definition of Adjusted Net Income may not be the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted Net Income per share is computed by dividing Adjusted Net Income by the weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure to EBITDA from operations, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income is net earnings. Included in our earnings release are reconciliations of net earnings to EBITDA from operations, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income.

We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures to our comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures because it could not do so without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of the information needed to calculate reconciling items and due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures in future periods. When planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods, we do so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a U.S. GAAP analysis as that would require estimates for various cash and non-cash reconciling items that would be difficult to predict with reasonable accuracy. For example, equity compensation expense would be difficult to estimate because it depends on our future hiring and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of our common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. It is equally difficult to anticipate the need for or magnitude of a presently unforeseen one-time restructuring expense or the values of end-of-period foreign currency exchange rates. As a result, we do not believe that a U.S. GAAP reconciliation would provide meaningful supplemental information about our outlook.

As exchange rates are an important factor in understanding period-to-period comparisons, we believe the presentation of results on a constant currency basis in addition to reported results helps improve investors' ability to understand our operating results and evaluate our performance in comparison to prior periods. Constant currency information compares results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. We use results on a constant currency basis as one measure to evaluate our performance. We calculate constant currency by calculating current-year results using prior-year foreign currency exchange rates. We generally refer to such amounts calculated on a constant currency basis as excluding the impact of foreign exchange. These results should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Results on a constant currency basis, as we present them, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and are not measures of performance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.