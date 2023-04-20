Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Catalent, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    CTLT   US1488061029

CATALENT, INC.

(CTLT)
  Report
2023-04-20
43.13 USD   +0.14%
Catalent : Chief Scientific Officer to Present at Upcoming Symposium of the International Consortium for Advanced Medicines Manufacturing

04/20/2023 | 09:15am EDT
SOMERSET, N.J. - April 20, 2023 - Catalent, the leader in enabling the development and supply of better treatments for patients worldwide, today announced that its Vice President & Chief Scientific Officer, Julien Meissonnier, will present at the upcoming 4th Symposium of the International Consortium for Advanced Medicines Manufacturing (ICAMM), to be held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel, Cambridge, Massachusetts, on April 27 - 28, 2023.

ICAMM's 2023 symposium will bring together the leading scientists and experts from academia, industry, global regulatory authorities and policy makers, to access progress to date, celebrate implementation success, evaluate remaining challenges and will formulate a strategic vision that will benefit patients globally by delivering needed medicines and overcoming technology and supply chain challenges.

Mr. Meissonnier's presentation, on Friday, April 28 at 10:30 a.m. EDT, is entitled "The Role a CDMO Takes in Accelerating Pharmaceutical Innovation Today Through the Use of Advanced Manufacturing," and will discuss the changing roles that CDMOs have played in drug development, the future of partnerships to meet the demands of manufacturing innovation across novel therapeutic modalities, and the ever-pressing demand to accelerate new therapies to reach the market faster. He will also explain how CDMOs now act as essential partners to small and emerging innovator companies or, drawing on deep scientific know-how gained through the experience of working on thousands of molecules and programs. Mr. Meissonnier will go on to stress the importance of CDMOs in the provision of scalable outsourcing services, particularly where capacity and capabilities do not exist in-house, enabling and accelerating life science innovation in order to scale up the manufacture of these new therapeutic modalities, for the benefit of the greatest possible patient community.

In his role at Catalent, Mr. Meissonnier leads new product development, providing customers with scientific advice when initiating a relationship and later, in developing their programs. He also heads Catalent's technology innovation strategies and efforts across existing and emerging therapeutic modalities, helping Catalent achieve its mission to develop, manufacture and supply products that help people live better, healthier lives. He oversees Catalent's scientific community, which has more than 3,000 scientists, engineers, and technicians, united in their aim to accelerate life science innovation. He currently serves as a board member for Polepharma, the French biopharmaceutical industry and manufacturing association, and holds an engineering degree in physico-chemistry and material science from the ENSI in Caen, France.

To find out more information about this event, visit https://icamm.mit.edu/

NOTES FOR EDITORS
ABOUT CATALENT

Catalent is the global leader in enabling pharma, biotech, and consumer health partners to optimize product development, launch, and full life-cycle supply for patients around the world. With broad and deep scale and expertise in development sciences, delivery technologies, and multi-modality manufacturing, Catalent is a preferred industry partner for personalized medicines, consumer health brand extensions, and blockbuster drugs.

Catalent helps accelerate over 1,000 partner programs and launch over 150 new products every year. Its flexible manufacturing platforms at over 50 global sites supply around 80 billion doses of nearly 8,000 products annually. Catalent's expert workforce of approximately 18,000 includes more than 3,000 scientists and technicians.

Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, the company generated nearly $5 billion in revenue in its 2022 fiscal year. For more information, visit www.catalent.com.

More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.™

Attachments

Disclaimer

Catalent Inc. published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 13:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
