Catalent : Expands Temperature-Controlled Clinical Supply Capabilities in Shanghai, China

SOMERSET, N.J. - March 3, 2022 - Catalent, the global leader in enabling biopharma, cell, gene and consumer health partners to optimize development, launch, and supply of better patient treatments across multiple modalities, today announced that company experts will be speaking on current clinical market trends and strategies at two upcoming conferences: Clinical Trial Supply New England; and Clinical Trial Supply Europe.

At Clinical Trial Supply New England, being held at The Westin Waltham Boston, on Mar. 8-9, 2022, Eric Valentine, VP of Ventures and Expansions at Catalent Clinical Supply Services, will present "Dynamic Clinical Supply: Meeting Today's Needs and Solving Tomorrow's Challenges," at 2:15 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Mar. 8.

Clinical Trial Supply Europe takes place on Mar. 22-23, 2022 at the Novotel Madrid Center Hotel, Madrid, Spain, and on Tuesday, Mar. 22 at 12.30 p.m. CET, Iain Webb, Account Director, Catalent Clinical Supply Services, will present "Essential Building Blocks for a Challenge-Ready, Smart and Responsive Clinical Supply Chain."

Both presentations will look at how adopting a multi-disciplinary approach is essential to creating a reliable supply chain that can also be sufficiently flexible to respond to changes. Considerations will be given to potential geographic expansion of trials, clinical supply management, comparator sourcing and demand-led packaging, as well as how clinical supply partners can look for opportunities to reduce risk, lower cost, and shorten time-to-clinic.

With a network spanning the U.S., U.K., Germany, Singapore, Japan, and China, plus more than 50 additional global depots, Catalent's clinical supply services can handle a broad range of international compliance and distribution requirements to support global clinical trials.

In his current role, Mr. Valentine has responsibility for driving growth and the depth of services offered throughout Catalent's global clinical supplies network, including transportation and comparator sourcing solutions. He previously held roles as Global Director, Clinical Supply Services and as Global Director of Distribution Services at Catalent. Mr. Valentine has nearly 25 years' leadership experience in contract research organizations (CROs) and in the drug development services industry. He holds a master's degree in business administration in finance from Seton Hall University, New Jersey, and a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Vermont, Burlington.

Mr. Webb has worked in clinical trials and clinical drug development since 2010. During this time, he has supported sponsors, CROs and academic institutions with their clinical studies, from early-phase development through to commercialization. This work has included comparator and commercial drug sourcing, investigational medicinal product (IMP) blinding, primary and secondary packaging, global storage and distribution solutions, IMP forecasting, and clinical supplies management. He previously worked within Catalent's global Client Services team. Mr. Webb has a bachelor's degree in biology from Manchester Metropolitan University, Manchester, U.K.

To find out more information about these events, visit https://www.clinical.catalent.com/news-and-events/#events