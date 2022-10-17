Advanced search
CATALENT, INC.

(CTLT)
10/17/2022
74.36 USD   +3.12%
Catalent, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Webcast

10/17/2022 | 05:13pm EDT
Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, manufacturing and clinical supply solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, as well as consumer health products, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended September 30, 2022, before the market open on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The Company’s management will host a webcast to discuss the results at 8:15 a.m. ET on the same day.

Catalent invites all interested parties to listen to the webcast, which will be accessible through Catalent’s website at http://investor.catalent.com.

A supplemental slide presentation will also be available in the “Investors” section of Catalent’s website prior to the start of the webcast. The webcast replay, along with the supplemental slides, will be available for 90 days in the “Investors” section at www.catalent.com.

About Catalent, Inc.

Catalent is the global leader in enabling pharma, biotech, and consumer health partners to optimize product development, launch, and full life-cycle supply for patients around the world. With broad and deep scale and expertise in development sciences, delivery technologies, and multi-modality manufacturing, Catalent is a preferred industry partner for personalized medicines, consumer health brand extensions, and blockbuster drugs. Catalent helps accelerate over 1,000 partner programs and launch over 150 new products every year. Its flexible manufacturing platforms at over 50 global sites supply around 80 billion doses of nearly 8,000 products annually. Catalent’s expert workforce of approximately 19,000 includes more than 3,000 scientists and technicians. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, the company generated nearly $5 billion in revenue in its 2022 fiscal year. For more information, visit www.catalent.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 080 M - -
Net income 2023 545 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 858 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 12 972 M 12 972 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,31x
EV / Sales 2024 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Maselli President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas P. Castellano CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Senior VP
John R. Chiminski Executive Chairman
Kay Schmidt Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Julien Meissonnier Chief Scientific Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATALENT, INC.-43.68%12 972
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.86%432 395
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY19.97%314 878
ROCHE HOLDING AG-13.90%267 446
ABBVIE INC.5.57%252 732
PFIZER, INC.-27.42%240 545