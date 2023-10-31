Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leader in enabling the development and supply of better treatments for patients worldwide, today announced that it will release preliminary financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended September 30, 2023, before the market open on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. Catalent’s management will host a webcast to discuss the preliminary results at 8:15 a.m. ET on the same day.

Catalent invites all interested parties to listen to the webcast and view a supplemental slide presentation, both of which will be accessible through Catalent’s website at https://investor.catalent.com. The webcast replay, along with the supplemental slides, will be available for 90 days at https://investor.catalent.com.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) is the global leader in enabling pharma, biotech, and consumer health partners to optimize product development, launch, and full life-cycle supply for patients around the world. With broad and deep scale and expertise in development sciences, delivery technologies, and multi-modality manufacturing, Catalent is a preferred industry partner for personalized medicines, consumer health brand extensions, and blockbuster drugs. Catalent helps accelerate over 1,500 partner programs and launch over 150 new products every year. Its flexible manufacturing platforms at over 50 global sites supply approximately 70 billion doses of nearly 8,000 products annually. Catalent’s expert workforce of nearly 18,000 includes more than 3,000 scientists and technicians. The Company is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.catalent.com.

