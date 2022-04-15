Log in
    CTLT   US1488061029

CATALENT, INC.

(CTLT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04/14 04:02:55 pm EDT
97.32 USD   -3.53%
09:01aCatalent, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Webcast
BU
04/14CATALENT : Adds New High-Throughput Encapsulation Manufacturing Suites at Kansas City, Missouri, Facility
PU
04/12Deutsche Bank Adjusts Catalent's Price Target to $110 From $129, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
Catalent, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Webcast

04/15/2022 | 09:01am EDT
Catalent, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, manufacturing and clinical supply solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, as well as consumer health products, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended March 31, 2022, before the market open on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The Company’s management will host a webcast to discuss the results at 8:15 a.m. ET on the same day.

Catalent invites all interested parties to listen to the webcast, which will be accessible through Catalent’s website at http://investor.catalent.com.

A supplemental slide presentation will also be available in the “Investors” section of Catalent’s website prior to the start of the webcast. The webcast replay, along with the supplemental slides, will be available for 90 days in the “Investors” section at www.catalent.com.

About Catalent, Inc.

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), an S&P 500® company, is the global leader in enabling pharma, biotech, and consumer health partners to optimize product development, launch, and full life-cycle supply for patients around the world. With broad and deep scale and expertise in development sciences, delivery technologies, and multi-modality manufacturing, Catalent is a preferred industry partner for personalized medicines, consumer health brand extensions, and blockbuster drugs. Catalent helps accelerate over 1,000 partner programs and launch over 150 new products every year. Its flexible manufacturing platforms at over 50 global sites supply over 70 billion doses of more than 7,000 products to over 1,000 customers annually. Catalent’s expert workforce exceeds 18,000, including more than 2,500 scientists and technicians. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, the company generated $4 billion in revenue in its 2021 fiscal year. For more information, visit www.catalent.com.

More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.™


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 805 M - -
Net income 2022 463 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 205 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17 433 M 17 433 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,29x
EV / Sales 2023 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 17 300
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart CATALENT, INC.
Catalent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CATALENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 97,32 $
Average target price 145,82 $
Spread / Average Target 49,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John R. Chiminski Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alessandro Maselli Vice President-Operations
Thomas P. Castellano Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kay Schmidt Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Julien Meissonnier Chief Scientific Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATALENT, INC.-23.99%17 433
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.16%473 068
ROCHE HOLDING AG3.17%336 512
PFIZER, INC.-10.04%298 712
ABBVIE INC.19.87%286 686
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY9.28%272 383