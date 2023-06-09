Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Catalent, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTLT   US1488061029

CATALENT, INC.

(CTLT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:45 2023-06-09 pm EDT
38.81 USD   -0.49%
04:20pCatalent, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Webcast
BU
06/08Catalent : and JLABS Symposium to Discuss Accelerated Development and Manufacturing of Biologics
PU
06/05Catalent : Expands OneBio® Suite for Integrated Development, Manufacturing and Supply Across Biologic Modalities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Catalent, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Webcast

06/09/2023 | 04:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leader in enabling the development and supply of better treatments for patients worldwide, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended March 31, 2023, before the market open on Monday, June 12, 2023. The Company’s management will host a webcast to discuss the results at 8:15 a.m. ET on the same day.

Catalent invites all interested parties to listen to the webcast and view a supplemental slide presentation, both of which will be accessible through Catalent’s website at https://investor.catalent.com. The webcast replay, along with the supplemental slides, will be available for 90 days at https://investor.catalent.com.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc., is the global leader in enabling pharma, biotech, and consumer health partners to optimize product development, launch, and full life-cycle supply for patients around the world. With broad and deep scale and expertise in development sciences, delivery technologies, and multi-modality manufacturing, Catalent is a preferred industry partner for personalized medicines, consumer health brand extensions, and blockbuster drugs. Catalent helps accelerate over 1,000 partner programs and launch over 150 new products every year. Its flexible manufacturing platforms at over 50 global sites supply around 80 billion doses of nearly 8,000 products annually. Catalent’s expert workforce of approximately 18,000 includes more than 3,000 scientists and technicians. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, the company generated nearly $5 billion in revenue in its 2022 fiscal year. For more information www.catalent.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CATALENT, INC.
04:20pCatalent, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Webcast
BU
06/08Catalent : and JLABS Symposium to Discuss Accelerated Development and Manufacturing of Bio..
PU
06/05Catalent : Expands OneBio® Suite for Integrated Development, Manufacturing and Supply Acro..
PU
05/26Catalent Adds New Cryogenic Capabilities at Shiga, Japan, Facility to Support Clinical ..
AQ
05/22Morgan Stanley Cuts Price Target on Catalent to $50 From $85, Maintains Overweight Rati..
MT
05/22Deutsche Bank Adjusts Catalent Price Target to $37 From $29, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
05/22Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Catalent to $35 From $40, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
05/22JPMorgan Downgrades Catalent to Neutral From Overweight, Adjusts Price Target to $45 Fr..
MT
05/22Baird Adjusts Catalent Price Target to $35 From $53, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
05/19Pause in Debt-Ceiling Negotiations Drags Equities Lower
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CATALENT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 287 M - -
Net income 2023 -67,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 872 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -105x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 7 024 M 7 024 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,54x
EV / Sales 2024 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart CATALENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Catalent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATALENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 39,00 $
Average target price 48,23 $
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Maselli President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ricky Hopson Chief Financial Officer
John R. Chiminski Executive Chairman
Kay Schmidt Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Julien Meissonnier Chief Scientific Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATALENT, INC.-13.35%7 024
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-10.26%448 322
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY21.82%423 053
NOVO NORDISK A/S17.16%356 555
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.57%279 930
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.25%254 900
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer