  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Catalent, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTLT   US1488061029

CATALENT, INC.

(CTLT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Catalent, Inc. : to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference and the William Blair Growth Stock Conference

05/28/2021 | 08:49am EDT
Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will virtually present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference at 10:30 a.m. ET on June 1, 2021, and the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference at 11:40 a.m. ET on June 3, 2021.

A live webcast of the presentations will be accessible at http://investor.catalent.com and will be available for replay following the event.

About Catalent, Inc.

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), an S&P 500® Company, is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs over 14,000 people, including over 2,400 scientists and technicians, at more than 45 facilities across four continents, and in fiscal year 2020 generated over $3 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.catalent.com.

More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.™


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 944 M - -
Net income 2021 507 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 977 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17 903 M 17 903 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,04x
EV / Sales 2022 4,58x
Nbr of Employees 13 900
Free-Float 99,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 136,70 $
Last Close Price 105,10 $
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John R. Chiminski Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alessandro Maselli President & Chief Operating Officer
Wetteny Joseph Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kay Schmidt Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Julien Meissonnier Chief Scientific Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATALENT, INC.0.99%17 903
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.26%444 544
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.34%301 970
PFIZER, INC.5.73%216 351
NOVARTIS AG-4.90%198 746
ABBVIE INC.4.83%198 382