    CTLT   US1488061029

CATALENT, INC.

(CTLT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-09-08 pm EDT
93.27 USD   +1.55%
Catalent, Inc. to Present at September Investor Conferences
BU
CATALENT : Appoints Dr. Wai Lam Ling as Vice President, Scientific Advisory
PU
Catalent Expands Singapore Clinical Supply Facility for Increased Temperature-Controlled Capabilities
AQ
Catalent, Inc. to Present at September Investor Conferences

09/08/2022 | 04:30pm EDT
Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the global leader in enabling pharma, biotech, and consumer health partners to optimize development, launch, and supply of better patient treatments across multiple modalities, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will participate at two upcoming investor conferences.

On September 13, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. ET, the Company will present at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

On September 14, 2022, at 10:50 a.m. ET, the Company will present at Baird’s 2022 Global Healthcare Conference.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible at http://investor.catalent.com and will be available for replay following the event.

About Catalent
Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), an S&P 500® company, is the global leader in enabling pharma, biotech, and consumer health partners to optimize product development, launch, and full life-cycle supply for patients around the world. With broad and deep scale and expertise in development sciences, delivery technologies, and multi-modality manufacturing, Catalent is a preferred industry partner for personalized medicines, consumer health brand extensions, and blockbuster drugs.

Catalent helps accelerate over 1,000 partner programs and launch over 150 new products every year. Its flexible manufacturing platforms at over 50 global sites supply around 80 billion doses of nearly 8,000 products annually. Catalent’s expert workforce of approximately 19,000 includes more than 3,000 scientists and technicians.

Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, the company generated nearly $5 billion in revenue in its 2022 fiscal year. For more information, visit www.catalent.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 085 M - -
Net income 2023 554 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 854 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 30,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 16 523 M 16 523 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,01x
EV / Sales 2024 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Maselli President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas P. Castellano Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John R. Chiminski Executive Chairman
Kay Schmidt Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Julien Meissonnier Chief Scientific Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATALENT, INC.-28.26%16 523
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.09%431 370
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY11.08%296 074
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.67%270 957
PFIZER, INC.-21.88%258 898
ABBVIE INC.2.44%245 253