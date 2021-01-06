Log in
CATALENT, INC.

(CTLT)
Catalent, Inc. : to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/06/2021
Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will virtually present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 8:20 a.m. ET on January 11, 2021.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible at http://investor.catalent.com and will be available for replay following the event.

About Catalent, Inc.

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), an S&P 500® company, is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs more than 14,000 people, including approximately 2,500 scientists, at more than 40 facilities across four continents and in fiscal 2020 generated over $3 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, N.J. For more information, please visit www.catalent.com.

More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.™


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 719 M - -
Net income 2021 372 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 870 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 51,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17 265 M 17 265 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,15x
EV / Sales 2022 4,67x
Nbr of Employees 13 900
Free-Float 99,4%
Technical analysis trends CATALENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 114,00 $
Last Close Price 104,83 $
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John R. Chiminski Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alessandro Maselli President & Chief Operating Officer
Wetteny Joseph Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kay Schmidt Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Julien Meissonnier Chief Scientific Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATALENT, INC.0.73%17 265
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.61%416 837
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.97%297 946
NOVARTIS AG-1.04%214 168
PFIZER INC.1.03%206 717
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.86%205 186
