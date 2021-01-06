Catalent, Inc. : to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will virtually present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 8:20 a.m. ET on January 11, 2021.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible at http://investor.catalent.com and will be available for replay following the event.

About Catalent, Inc.

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), an S&P 500® company, is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs more than 14,000 people, including approximately 2,500 scientists, at more than 40 facilities across four continents and in fiscal 2020 generated over $3 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, N.J. For more information, please visit www.catalent.com.

