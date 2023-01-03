Advanced search
CATALENT, INC.

2023-01-03
45.45 USD   +0.98%
05:16pCatalent, Inc. to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
11:49aMiMedx Group Names Ricci Whitlow COO
MT
2022Catalent, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Catalent, Inc. to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/03/2023
Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the global leader in enabling pharma, biotech, and consumer health partners to optimize development, launch, and supply of better patient treatments across multiple modalities, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will participate at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 9, 2023 at 5:15 p.m. EST.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible at http://investor.catalent.com and will be available for replay following the event.

About Catalent
Catalent is the global leader in enabling pharma, biotech, and consumer health partners to optimize product development, launch, and full life-cycle supply for patients around the world. With broad and deep scale and expertise in development sciences, delivery technologies, and multi-modality manufacturing, Catalent is a preferred industry partner for personalized medicines, consumer health brand extensions, and blockbuster drugs. Catalent helps accelerate over 1,000 partner programs and launch over 150 new products every year. Its flexible manufacturing platforms at over 50 global sites supply around 80 billion doses of nearly 8,000 products annually. Catalent’s expert workforce of approximately 18,000 includes more than 3,000 scientists and technicians. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, the company generated nearly $5 billion in revenue in its 2022 fiscal year. For more information, visit www.catalent.com.


Catalent, Inc. to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
MiMedx Group Names Ricci Whitlow COO
MT
Catalent, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Catalent Downgraded by KeyBanc to Sector Weight From Overweight Amid Waning COVID-19 Demand
MT
Catalent Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
BU
Catalent, Inc. Announces Director Changes
CI
Awakn Life Sciences Reports Strong Q3 2022 Results with 27% Revenue Growth
AQ
Catalent : to Expand Its Biologics Analytical Services with New Facility in Durham, North Carolina
PU
Catalent Opens One of the World's Largest Commercial-Scale Cell Therapy Manufacturing Facilities
AQ
Weekly market update : One step forward, one step back
MS
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 691 M - -
Net income 2023 413 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 778 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 8 100 M 8 100 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,53x
EV / Sales 2024 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Technical analysis trends CATALENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 45,01 $
Average target price 74,73 $
Spread / Average Target 66,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Maselli President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas P. Castellano CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Senior VP
John R. Chiminski Executive Chairman
Kay Schmidt Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Julien Meissonnier Chief Scientific Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATALENT, INC.0.00%8 100
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.00%461 849
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY0.00%347 613
NOVO NORDISK A/S0.43%304 808
PFIZER, INC.0.00%287 626
ABBVIE INC.0.00%285 707