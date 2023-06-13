Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Catalent, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTLT   US1488061029

CATALENT, INC.

(CTLT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:48 2023-06-13 pm EDT
43.85 USD   +2.50%
04:54pCatalent Regains Compliance with NYSE Continued Listing Standards
BU
12:32pBarclays Adjusts Price Target on Catalent to $42 From $35, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
MT
10:26aUBS Adjusts Catalent Price Target to $55 From $60, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Catalent Regains Compliance with NYSE Continued Listing Standards

06/13/2023 | 04:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Catalent, Inc. (“Catalent” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTLT) announced today that the Company has received written notification (“Notice”) from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) that it has officially regained compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards.

Following the filing by the Company on June 12, 2023 of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023, the NYSE’s Notice cured Catalent of the previously disclosed non-compliance with exchange listing requirements under the timely filing criteria established in Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual and removed the Company from the noncompliant issuers list on the NYSE website at www.nyse.com.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), an S&P 500® company, is the global leader in enabling pharma, biotech, and consumer health partners to optimize product development, launch, and full life-cycle supply for patients around the world. With broad and deep scale and expertise in development sciences, delivery technologies, and multi-modality manufacturing, Catalent is a preferred industry partner for personalized medicines, consumer health brand extensions, and blockbuster drugs. Catalent helps accelerate over 1,000 partner programs and launch over 150 new products every year. Its flexible manufacturing platforms at over 50 global sites supply around 80 billion doses of nearly 8,000 products annually. Catalent’s expert workforce of approximately 18,000 includes more than 3,000 scientists and technicians. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, the company generated nearly $5 billion in revenue in its 2022 fiscal year. For more information visit www.catalent.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation with respect to the Company’s compliance with the continued listing requirements of the NYSE listing standards. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual future events, results or achievements to be materially different from the Company’s expectations and projections expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2022 (as amended), the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023, and the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CATALENT, INC.
04:54pCatalent Regains Compliance with NYSE Continued Listing Standards
BU
12:32pBarclays Adjusts Price Target on Catalent to $42 From $35, Maintains Equal-Weight Ratin..
MT
10:26aUBS Adjusts Catalent Price Target to $55 From $60, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09:10aStephens Adjusts Catalent Price Target to $50 From $45, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
07:23aCatalent Receives Price Target Boost to $49 From $41 Amid 'Improving Visibility' After ..
MT
06/12Inflation, Interest Rates in Focus as Traders Push US Equities Higher; Crude Oil Sinks
MT
06/12Catalent Shares Rise on Better-Than-Expected Fiscal Q3 Results
MT
06/12Catalent Posts Better-Than-Projected Fiscal Third-Quarter Results; Company Trims Full-Y..
MT
06/12Earnings Flash (CTLT) CATALENT Reports Q3 Revenue $1.04BM, vs. Street Est of $971.7M
MT
06/12Catalent, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Webcast
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CATALENT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 268 M - -
Net income 2023 -152 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 468 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -50,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 7 712 M 7 712 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,85x
EV / Sales 2024 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart CATALENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Catalent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATALENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 42,78 $
Average target price 50,85 $
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Maselli President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ricky Hopson Chief Financial Officer
John R. Chiminski Executive Chairman
Kay Schmidt Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Julien Meissonnier Chief Scientific Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATALENT, INC.-4.95%7 704
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-9.42%447 315
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY21.72%422 721
NOVO NORDISK A/S16.63%354 070
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.98%278 763
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.60%249 349
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer