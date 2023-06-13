Catalent Regains Compliance with NYSE Continued Listing Standards

Catalent, Inc. (“Catalent” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTLT) announced today that the Company has received written notification (“Notice”) from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) that it has officially regained compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards.

Following the filing by the Company on June 12, 2023 of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023, the NYSE’s Notice cured Catalent of the previously disclosed non-compliance with exchange listing requirements under the timely filing criteria established in Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual and removed the Company from the noncompliant issuers list on the NYSE website at www.nyse.com.

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), an S&P 500® company, is the global leader in enabling pharma, biotech, and consumer health partners to optimize product development, launch, and full life-cycle supply for patients around the world. With broad and deep scale and expertise in development sciences, delivery technologies, and multi-modality manufacturing, Catalent is a preferred industry partner for personalized medicines, consumer health brand extensions, and blockbuster drugs. Catalent helps accelerate over 1,000 partner programs and launch over 150 new products every year. Its flexible manufacturing platforms at over 50 global sites supply around 80 billion doses of nearly 8,000 products annually. Catalent’s expert workforce of approximately 18,000 includes more than 3,000 scientists and technicians. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, the company generated nearly $5 billion in revenue in its 2022 fiscal year. For more information visit www.catalent.com.

