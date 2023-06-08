Catalent : and JLABS Symposium to Discuss Accelerated Development and Manufacturing of Biologics

SOMERSET, N.J. - June 8, 2023 - The Catalent Applied Drug Delivery Institute, which was established as a cross-industry consortium to accelerate the adoption of advanced drug delivery technologies, today announced that it will hold a symposium in affiliation with Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JLABS (JLABS), entitled "The Road to IND: Accelerating Development & Manufacturing of Biologics", on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at JLABS @ San Diego. Experts and speakers from Catalent and JLABS will be joined by speakers from The Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies (Johnson & Johnson) and Cardiff Advisory LLC.

This event will bring together delegates and speakers to network and share experiences in filing an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a biologic with the FDA, a critical milestone along the drug development continuum. This seminar is designed to be a valuable resource for researchers, drug developers, C-suite executives of biotech companies, and regulatory affairs professionals, and will cover topics including how to optimize cell line development for high-quality biological products, and characterization and quality control in early drug product development. Lisa Hughes, Ph.D., Scientific Director, Drug Product Development & Device at Janssen will give a presentation on CMC strategies to balance time, costs, and comparability, and David Crean, Ph.D., Managing Partner at Cardiff Advisory LLC, will also present on the subject of securing funding for early-stage biopharma during pre-IND stages.

The event is the second in a series of symposia, being hosted between the organizations throughout 2023 to mark the 10-year anniversary of the Catalent Applied Drug Delivery Institute, and follows an event in April that was focused on innovations in the area of oral delivery of small molecule.

Full details of the agenda and information on how to register for the event can be found here.