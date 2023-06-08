Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Catalent, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CTLT   US1488061029

CATALENT, INC.

(CTLT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:37:06 2023-06-08 am EDT
38.67 USD   -3.24%
Catalent : and JLABS Symposium to Discuss Accelerated Development and Manufacturing of Biologics

06/08/2023 | 09:10am EDT
SOMERSET, N.J. - June 8, 2023 - The Catalent Applied Drug Delivery Institute, which was established as a cross-industry consortium to accelerate the adoption of advanced drug delivery technologies, today announced that it will hold a symposium in affiliation with Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JLABS (JLABS), entitled "The Road to IND: Accelerating Development & Manufacturing of Biologics", on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at JLABS @ San Diego. Experts and speakers from Catalent and JLABS will be joined by speakers from The Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies (Johnson & Johnson) and Cardiff Advisory LLC.

This event will bring together delegates and speakers to network and share experiences in filing an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a biologic with the FDA, a critical milestone along the drug development continuum. This seminar is designed to be a valuable resource for researchers, drug developers, C-suite executives of biotech companies, and regulatory affairs professionals, and will cover topics including how to optimize cell line development for high-quality biological products, and characterization and quality control in early drug product development. Lisa Hughes, Ph.D., Scientific Director, Drug Product Development & Device at Janssen will give a presentation on CMC strategies to balance time, costs, and comparability, and David Crean, Ph.D., Managing Partner at Cardiff Advisory LLC, will also present on the subject of securing funding for early-stage biopharma during pre-IND stages.

The event is the second in a series of symposia, being hosted between the organizations throughout 2023 to mark the 10-year anniversary of the Catalent Applied Drug Delivery Institute, and follows an event in April that was focused on innovations in the area of oral delivery of small molecule.

Full details of the agenda and information on how to register for the event can be found here.

NOTES FOR EDITORS
ABOUT JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION

Johnson & Johnson Innovation, LLC focuses on accelerating all stages of innovation worldwide and forming collaborations between entrepreneurs and Johnson & Johnson's global healthcare businesses. Johnson & Johnson Innovation provides scientists, entrepreneurs and emerging companies with one-stop access to science and technology experts who can facilitate collaborations across the pharmaceutical, medical device and consumer companies of Johnson & Johnson. Under the Johnson & Johnson Innovation umbrella of businesses, we connect with innovators through our regional Innovation Centers; Johnson & Johnson Innovation-JLABS; Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc.; and our business development teams to create customized deals and novel collaborations that speed development of innovations to solve unmet needs in patients. JLABS provides the laboratories, expertise, education, tools and resources needed to help life science startups thrive, all with no strings attached. A Johnson & Johnson Innovation Center for Device Innovation at the Texas Medical Center (CDI @ TMC) has been established to accelerate the development of medical devices. For more information about Johnson & Johnson Innovation, please visit: www.jnjinnovation.com.

ABOUT THE CATALENT APPLIED DRUG DELIVERY INSTITUTE

Catalent's Applied Drug Delivery Institute was founded to serve as a link between industry and academia, advance education and training in drug delivery in academia and the industry, accelerate adoption of applied drug delivery technologies to develop better treatments, and foster industry collaboration on major issues pertaining to drug development, formulation, and delivery. It is pursuing a multi-tiered approach of research, strategic counsel, and educational programs to advance the adoption of emerging technologies.

For more information visit https://www.catalent.com/about-us/catalent-applied-drug-delivery-institute/, and follow the Catalent Institute on Twitter: @DrugDeliveryIns

ABOUT CATALENT

Catalent is the global leader in enabling pharma, biotech, and consumer health partners to optimize product development, launch, and full life-cycle supply for patients around the world. With broad and deep scale and expertise in development sciences, delivery technologies, and multi-modality manufacturing, Catalent is a preferred industry partner for personalized medicines, consumer health brand extensions, and blockbuster drugs.

Catalent helps accelerate over 1,000 partner programs and launch over 150 new products every year. Its flexible manufacturing platforms at over 50 global sites supply around 80 billion doses of nearly 8,000 products annually. Catalent's expert workforce of approximately 18,000 includes more than 3,000 scientists and technicians.

Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, the company generated nearly $5 billion in revenue in its 2022 fiscal year. For more information, visit www.catalent.com.

More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.™

fermer