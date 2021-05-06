Log in
  Catalent, Inc.
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Catalent, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
CATALENT, INC.

Catalent : Acquires Additional Facility at its Gosselies, Belgium Campus for Commercial-Scale Plasmid DNA Manufacturing

05/06/2021 | 11:05am EDT
SOMERSET, N.J. and MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, BELGIUM - May 6, 2021 - Catalent, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, and Promethera Biosciences, the leader in advanced therapy development for severe liver diseases, today announced that Catalent has acquired Promethera's cell therapy manufacturing subsidiary, Hepatic Cell Therapy Support SA (HCTS), including its 32,400 square-foot (3,010 square-meter) facility in Gosselies, Belgium. The facility will accommodate Catalent's new commercial-scale plasmid DNA (pDNA) manufacturing and will provide the opportunity for the immediate growth of Catalent's pDNA service offering, which was recently acquired from Delphi Genetics to support the growing cell and gene therapy pipeline.

The HCTS facility houses an existing cleanroom infrastructure, process development and quality control laboratories as well as warehouse space, and will be equipped to provide pDNA manufacturing up to a 500-liter scale. This new facility is located on Catalent's existing campus in Gosselies, adjacent to the Delphi Genetics building. Since the purchase of MaSTherCell in March of 2020, this acquisition is the third that Catalent has made at its Gosselies location, and further expands its cell and gene therapy European Center of Excellence.

Fitting out the facility is expected to begin immediately, and will create more than 200 technical, scientific, and operational new employment positions over the next five years.

Alongside this new expansion in Gosselies, Catalent will also offer commercial-scale pDNA production capabilities at its Rockville, Maryland, facility with the addition of 500-liter scale bioreactor capacity.

'Plasmid DNA manufacturing is a critical component to many biological therapeutics, including viral vectors, mRNA, and cellular therapies. This investment allows Catalent to support these programs from development through to CGMP commercial production, offering the full horizontal supply chain,' said Manja Boerman, Ph.D., President, Catalent Cell & Gene Therapy. She added, 'The Center of Excellence we have established in Belgium brings critical experience and expertise together on one campus, allowing for key synergies to best support our customers.'

'Promethera is thrilled to divest its HCTS facility to Catalent, alongside its new strategy to concentrate activities on its core expertise and breakthrough approach using advanced therapies to restore liver health in patients with life-threatening liver diseases,' explained professor Etienne Sokal, President of Promethera.

Disclaimer

Catalent Inc. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 15:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
