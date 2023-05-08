Advanced search
    CTLT   US1488061029

CATALENT, INC.

(CTLT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:51 2023-05-05 pm EDT
47.75 USD   -3.01%
08:18aCatalent say to cut 2023 revenue forecast, delays Q3 results
RE
08:04aCatalent, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:46aCatalent Delays Third Quarter Results and Conference Call and Provides Update on Fiscal 2023 Guidance
BU
Catalent say to cut 2023 revenue forecast, delays Q3 results

05/08/2023 | 08:18am EDT
MIllions of doses of AstraZeneca vaccines reportedly found in Anagni

(Reuters) - Contract drug manufacturer Catalent Inc said on Monday that it expects to "significantly" reduce its 2023 forecasts for revenue and core profit, and also delay releasing its third-quarter results by a week.

Shares of the company fell about ~20% before the bell.

Catalent had, earlier in April, warned that slow production and higher-than-expected costs experienced at three of its facilities, including two of its largest manufacturing plant, will impact its fiscal 2023 results.

Since then, the company has also identified significant issues with its forecasts over the past year, which are being addressed, it said on Monday.

Catalent also said that last week it identified certain potential non-cash adjustments related to its operations in Bloomington, Indiana, due to which it would need more time to review its third-quarter results.

These issues combined, it added, would mean it would have to lower its fiscal 2023 net revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) forecasts by more than $400 million each.

The company said it now expects to file its quarterly report on May 15, instead of Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 559 M - -
Net income 2023 327 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 746 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 8 599 M 8 599 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,71x
EV / Sales 2024 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 47,75 $
Average target price 68,17 $
Spread / Average Target 42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Maselli President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ricky Hopson Chief Financial Officer
John R. Chiminski Executive Chairman
Kay Schmidt Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Julien Meissonnier Chief Scientific Officer & Vice President
