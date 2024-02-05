By Chris Wack

Novo Holdings is buying Catalent in an all-cash transaction that values Catalent at $16.5 billion on an enterprise value basis.

Novo Holdings will buy Catalent for $63.50 per share in cash, a premium of 16.5% to the closing price of Catalent's stock as of Friday and a 47.5% premium to the 60-day volume-weighted average price as of Friday.

Of Catalent's more than 50 global sites, Novo Holdings intends to sell three Catalent fill-finish sites and related assets acquired in the merger to Novo Nordisk, in which Novo Holdings has a controlling interest, shortly after the closing of the merger.

The merger is expected to close toward the end of calendar year 2024.

Following the closing of the merger, shares of Catalent will no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange, and Catalent will become a private company.

