Catalent, Inc. is specialized in pharmaceutical outsourcing services. The group offers solutions for the development and formulation of drugs, biological products and animal health products. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - subcontracted manufacturing services (48.5%) - provision of development services (43.2%); - clinical supply services (8.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (62.9%), Europe (30.5%) and other (6.6%).

Sector Pharmaceuticals