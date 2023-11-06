GNI Group Updates Full Year 2023 Consolidated Earnings Forecast





GNI Group Ltd., (TSE Growth security code: 2160, "the Company" below) today announced that the Group has updated the consolidated earnings forecast for the full-year 2023, which was published on August 3, 2023, as follows.





The differences between the forecast and the previous forecast for 2023 1)





Consolidated earnings forecast for full-year 2023 (January 1, 2023 - December 31, 2023)





Revenue Operating profit Profit before tax Profit for the year Profit attributable to owners of the parent Basic earnings per share (JPY Million) (JPY Million) (JPY Million) (JPY Million) (JPY Million) (JPY) Previous Forecast (A) 25,273 5,991 4,143 2,174 1,703 35.86 Revised Forecast (B) 26,267 7,280 6,430 4,351 2,005 42.20 Difference (B-A) 994 1,289 2,287 2,177 302 - Difference in ratio (%) 3.9% 21.5% 55.2% 100.1% 17.7% - (Reference) 2022 Actual 17,418 1,377 767 (868) 388 8.19





Reasons for the differences 2)





The first is that the sales revenue of ETUARY®, the main product of our consolidated subsidiary, Beijing Continent Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., has been exceeding the plan in the second half of the fiscal year as in the first half.





Second, as disclosed on June 15, 2023, our consolidated subsidiary Cullgen Inc. is generating monthly sales revenue that exceeds the previous forecast based on the strategic alliance agreement signed with Astellas Pharma Inc.





Third, the exchange rates previously used for earnings forecast (US$1 = ¥130.77 and RMB1 = ¥19.38) have been revised to US$1 = ¥138.24 and RMB1 = ¥19.62.





As a result of these factors, revenue and profit are expected to significantly exceed the full-year forecast announced on August 3, 2023, and we have now revised our full-year consolidated forecast.









