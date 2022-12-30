Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBIO   US14888D2080

CATALYST BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(CBIO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
0.5275 USD   -3.21%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CATALYST BIOSCIENCES INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. - CBIO

12/30/2022 | 08:44pm EST
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NasdaqCM: CBIO) in connection with its acquisition of the F351 program, a next-generation fibrosis drug, from GNI Group Ltd. and, in a separate transaction, its acquisition of a controlling interest in Beijing Continent for 6,266,521 shares of common stock and 12,340 shares of a new series of preferred stock (Series X) with economic rights equivalent to Catalyst’s common stock. Each share of Series X preferred stock is convertible into 10,000 shares of common stock, subject to stockholder approval under Nasdaq rules and subject to a beneficial ownership conversion blocker. KSF is seeking to determine whether the transaction and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company’s shareholders.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed transaction, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-cbio/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CATALYST BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,79 M - -
Net income 2022 28,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 0,59x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16,6 M 16,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 20,9x
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 45
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart CATALYST BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATALYST BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,53
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nassim Usman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seline E. Miller Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Augustine J. Lawlor Chairman
Grant Blouse Chief Scientific Officer
Errol B. de Souza Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATALYST BIOSCIENCES, INC.-42.29%17
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.14.25%77 035
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS31.64%74 204
BIONTECH SE-40.61%37 209
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-31.69%34 002
GENMAB A/S12.89%27 827