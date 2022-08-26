Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBIO   US14888D2080

CATALYST BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(CBIO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:21 2022-08-26 pm EDT
1.885 USD   -2.84%
02:41pCATALYST BIOSCIENCES : Investor presentation 1.5 MB
PU
08/25Catalyst Biosciences to Pay Special Cash Dividend of $1.43 a Share on Sept. 20 to Holders as of Sept. 6
MT
08/25CATALYST BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Catalyst Biosciences : Investor presentation 1.5 MB

08/26/2022 | 02:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nasdaq: CBIO

CATALYST

BIOSCIENCES

Corporate Presentation

August 2022

CatalystBiosciences.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those regarding the amount and timing of planned cash distributions, potential uses of and markets for MarzAA, DalcA and CB 2679-GT, and Catalyst's plans to continue to explore strategic alternatives. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations, and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the risks that Catalyst's obligations and liabilities will be greater than anticipated, that Catalyst will not be able to identify strategic partners interested in MarzAA, DalcA, CB 2679-GT or any other transaction with the Company, and other risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 31, 2022, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 15, 2022, and in other filings filed from time to time with the SEC. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

© Catalyst Biosciences

2

Modulating Biological Systems with Nature's Regulatory Proteins

Proteases are nature's key regulatory proteins

Innovative engineered molecules to degrade or activate therapeutic targets

Applicable across multiple disease areas

Bleeding disorder programs available for partnering

© Catalyst Biosciences

Corporate Strategy

Monetize our assets & distribute cash to our shareholders

Catalyst Biosciences:

  • Engages Perella Weinberg Partners to Assist the Company in Exploring Strategic Alternatives (February)
  • Sells Complement Portfolio for $60 Million (May)
  • Announces Plan to Distribute up to $65 Million Cash to Stockholders (June)
  • Announces Initial Special dividend of $45M to Stockholders (August)

© Catalyst Biosciences

4

Partnering Opportunities - Last stage completed

Hemostasis

R

PC

P1/2

P2

P3

SQ Marzeptacog alfa (FVIIa) "MarzAA"

Hemophilia A or B with inhibitors - ToB

FVIID/Glanzmann/Hemlibra - ToB

SQ Dalcinonacog alfa (FIX) "DalcA"

Hemophilia B

CB 2679d-GT

Hemophilia B FIX Gene Therapy

© Catalyst Biosciences

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 18:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CATALYST BIOSCIENCES, INC.
02:41pCATALYST BIOSCIENCES : Investor presentation 1.5 MB
PU
08/25Catalyst Biosciences to Pay Special Cash Dividend of $1.43 a Share on Sept. 20 to Holde..
MT
08/25CATALYST BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/25Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.43 per share
AQ
08/25Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. Declares Special One-Time Cash Dividend, Payable on Septembe..
CI
08/22Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. Announces Dismissal of JDS1 Litigation
AQ
08/19CATALYST BIOSCIENCES : Cooperation Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
08/19CATALYST BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/19Catalyst Biosciences Says JDS1 Litigation Dismissed
MT
08/19Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. Announces Dismissal of JDS1 Litigation
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CATALYST BIOSCIENCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,79 M - -
Net income 2022 31,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,94x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 61,1 M 61,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 76,9x
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 45
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart CATALYST BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATALYST BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,94
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nassim Usman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seline E. Miller Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Augustine J. Lawlor Chairman
Grant Blouse Chief Scientific Officer
Errol B. de Souza Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATALYST BIOSCIENCES, INC.112.25%61
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-12.42%79 702
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS32.61%74 686
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-4.39%64 551
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-25.24%37 598
BIONTECH SE-42.37%36 103