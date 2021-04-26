Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Catalyst Biosciences, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CBIO

CATALYST BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(CBIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Catalyst Biosciences : SEC Filing (4/A)

04/26/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
SEC FORM 4/ASEC Form 4

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Levy Howard
(Last) (First) (Middle)
611 GATEWAY BOULEVARD, SUITE 710
(Street)
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO CA 94080
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
CATALYST BIOSCIENCES, INC. [ CBIO] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Director 10% Owner
X Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
Chief Medical Officer
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
02/08/2021
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
02/10/2021 		6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Stock Option (Right to Buy) $5.89 02/08/2021 A 25,000 (1) 02/08/2031 Common Stock 25,000 $0.00 25,000 D
Explanation of Responses:
1. Award vests and will become exercisable monthly over 48 months, with 25% of the shares vesting on the 12-month anniversary of the date hereof, and the remainder vesting monthly thereafter at the rate of 1/48th of the total number of shares.
Remarks:
The sole purpose of this amendment to the Form 4 filed on February 10, 2021, is to correct the vesting schedule.
/s/ Faisal Shawwa Attorney-in-Fact for Howard Levy 04/26/2021
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 21:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -90,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,50x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 160 M 160 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart CATALYST BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATALYST BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 16,33 $
Last Close Price 5,11 $
Spread / Highest target 252%
Spread / Average Target 220%
Spread / Lowest Target 194%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nassim Usman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Clinton Musil Chief Financial Officer
Augustine J. Lawlor Chairman
Howard Levy Chief Medical Officer
Andrew Hetherington Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATALYST BIOSCIENCES, INC.-19.02%160
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.12.39%82 443
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-7.80%56 397
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS1.14%50 592
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.9.25%49 333
BIONTECH SE112.22%41 783
