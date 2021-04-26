Catalyst Biosciences : SEC Filing (4/A)

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)
Director
10% Owner
X
Officer (give title below)
Other (specify below)
Chief Medical Officer
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year) 02/08/2021
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 02/10/2021
X
Stock Option (Right to Buy)
$5.89
02/08/2021
A
25,000
(1)
02/08/2031
Common Stock
25,000
$0.00
25,000
D
1. Award vests and will become exercisable monthly over 48 months, with 25% of the shares vesting on the 12-month anniversary of the date hereof, and the remainder vesting monthly thereafter at the rate of 1/48th of the total number of shares.
The sole purpose of this amendment to the Form 4 filed on February 10, 2021, is to correct the vesting schedule.
/s/ Faisal Shawwa Attorney-in-Fact for Howard Levy
04/26/2021
Catalyst Biosciences Inc. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 21:40:01 UTC.