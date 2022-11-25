Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Catalyst Media Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMX   GB00B282R334

CATALYST MEDIA GROUP PLC

(CMX)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:23 2022-11-25 am EST
108.50 GBX   -5.65%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Catalyst Media investee swings to profit amid post-Covid trading

11/25/2022 | 10:36am EST
(Alliance News) - Catalyst Media Group PLC on Friday said its investee Sports Information Services Ltd, in which it holds a 21% stake, returned to profit in financial 2022 following a return to normal trading conditions after the Covid-19 pandemic abated.

Catalyst Media, a London-based investment firm, said SIS reported a pretax profit of GBP7.0 million in the 12 months ending March 31. This is swung from a loss of GBP7.8 million the year before. It came within the guidance range of GBP6 million to GBP8 million for the full year.

Turnover grew 68% to GBP218.3 million from GBP130.1 million, following the expansion of SIS's online customer base, along with normal trading conditions.

Catalyst Media said it has been informed that SIS has started its new financial year well, and management continues to pursue and win new business opportunities.

The investee has advised Catalyst Media that it expects to close financial 2023 with increased turnover year-on-year, Catalyst said.

Catalyst Media shares were down 5.7% to 108.50 pence on Friday afternoon in London.

By Jaskeet Briah; jaskeetbriah@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 0,03 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net income 2021 -1,58 M -1,92 M -1,92 M
Net cash 2021 0,17 M 0,20 M 0,20 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,12x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24,2 M 29,3 M 29,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 439x
EV / Sales 2021 317x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart CATALYST MEDIA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Catalyst Media Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATALYST MEDIA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Samuel Rosenberg Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Barrie Hawtin Non-Executive Director
Melvin Anthony Lawson Non-Executive Director
Christopher Harwood Bernard Mills Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATALYST MEDIA GROUP PLC134.69%29
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-36.16%180 264
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-14.71%14 203
FORMULA ONE GROUP-5.46%13 806
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-34.86%12 877
ITV PLC-29.52%3 786