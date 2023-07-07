(Alliance News) - Catalyst Media Group PLC on Friday said that Sports Information Services is performing well in its new financial year, ending March 31, 2024.

Catalyst Media holds a 21% stake in Sports Information Services (Holdings) Ltd, a Milton Keynes-based company that provides content and production services to the betting industry.

Sports Information Services has recently announced deals with Betsson for its competitive gaming products and with Kindred Group and Livescore Group for its racing portfolio.

Catalyst Media added that Sports Information Services also has concluded a review of its strategic options. Sports Information Services has decided that shareholder value can be best maximised for the time being by continuing to implement the existing strategic development plan for the business, which targets growth in all product areas over the coming years.

Shares in Catalyst Media were down 11% at 125.00 pence on Friday morning in London.

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

