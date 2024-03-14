Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases. With the patient focus, the Company is engaged in developing a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, medicines for rare diseases. The Company's New Drug Application for FIRDAPSE (amifampridine) tablets 10 milligrams (mg) for the treatment of adults with Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS). The Company's FIRDAPSE is commercially available in the United States as a treatment for adults with LEMS. The Company also has FYCOMPA (perampanel) CIII, a prescription medicine approved in people with epilepsy aged four and older alone or with other medicines to treat partial-onset seizures with or without secondarily generalized seizures and with other medicines to treat primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures for people with epilepsy aged 12 and older.

Sector Pharmaceuticals