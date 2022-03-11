Catalyst Pharmaceuticals : and KYE Pharmaceuticals Announce a Second Favorable Canadian Federal Court Ruling Setting Aside Approval of Ruzurgi® - Form 8-K

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and KYE Pharmaceuticals Announce a Second Favorable Canadian Federal Court Ruling Setting Aside Approval of Ruzurgi®

CORAL GABLES, Fla., March 11, 2022- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Catalyst") (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage, patient-centric biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel high-quality medicines for patients living with rare diseases and KYE Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("KYE"), a private company focused on bringing medications that fulfill clinically significant and unmet needs to the Canadian market, today announced receipt of a favorable decision from the Federal Court of Canada ("Court") setting aside for the second time the decision of Canada's national healthcare regulatory agency, Health Canada, to approve Ruzurgi® (amifampridine) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome ("LEMS") patients.

This decision sets aside the Notice of Compliance ("NOC") issued by Health Canada for Ruzurgi due to the inclusion of data developed for FIRDAPSE®, which is protected from such use due to FIRDAPSE's status as an Innovative Drug in Canada. Drugs that qualify as Innovative Drugs are protected by regulation from other parties using that data as part of their submissions seeking an NOC for eight years from approval of the Innovative Drug. The Court determined that the Minister's approach to evaluating whether FIRDAPSE data deserved such protection was legally flawed and not supported by the evidence.

"We are very pleased by the Canadian Federal Court's decision, once again, that the data submitted to support FIRDAPSE's NOC in Canada was not adequately protected by the Minister due to its status as Innovative Drug. This is welcome news for our company and shareholders," said Patrick J. McEnany, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Catalyst. "Together with our partner KYE Pharmaceuticals who share our passion for addressing the needs of LEMS patients in Canada, we are well prepared to help eligible patients obtain access to this important medicine. This milestone further demonstrates our continued commitment to help ensure that all LEMS patients have access to this innovative medicine both in the U.S. and Canada."

About KYE Pharmaceuticals