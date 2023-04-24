Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPRX   US14888U1016

CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(CPRX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-21 pm EDT
16.48 USD   -0.12%
08:04aCatalyst Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023
GL
08:03aCatalyst Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023
AQ
04/21Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Third-Party Abstracts on FYCOMPA to be presented at the Upcoming American Academy of Neurology 2023 Annual Meeting
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023

04/24/2023 | 08:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Company Will Host a Conference Call and Webcast on May 11, 2023, at 8:30 AM ET

CORAL GABLES, Fla., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Catalyst”) (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases, today announced that it will release its first-quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Catalyst’s management team will host a conference call and webcast the following morning, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 8:30 AM ET, to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date/Time:May 11, 2023, at 8:30 AM ET
US/Canada Dial-in Number:(877) 407-8912
International Dial-in Number:(201) 689-8059
  

A webcast and accompanying materials will be accessible under the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.catalystpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Catalyst website for 30 days following the date of the event.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
With exceptional patient focus, Catalyst is committed to developing and commercializing innovative first-in-class medicines that address rare neurological and epileptic diseases. Catalyst’s flagship U.S. commercial product is FIRDAPSE® (amifampridine) Tablets 10 mg, approved for the treatment of Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (“LEMS”) for adults and for children ages six to seventeen. In January 2023, Catalyst acquired the U.S. commercial rights to FYCOMPA® (perampanel) CIII, a prescription medicine approved in people with epilepsy aged four and older alone or with other medicines to treat partial-onset seizures with or without secondarily generalized seizures and with other medicines to treat primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures for people with epilepsy aged 12 and older. Further, Canada’s national healthcare regulatory agency, Health Canada, has approved the use of FIRDAPSE for the treatment of adult patients in Canada with LEMS.

For more information about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., visit the Company’s website at: www.catalystpharma.com. For the Full Prescribing and Safety Information for FIRDAPSE®, please visit www.firdapse.com. For the Full Prescribing Information for FYCOMPA®, please visit www.fycompa.com. See below for the Boxed Warning for FYCOMPA®:

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR FYCOMPA®

WARNING: SERIOUS PSYCHIATRIC AND BEHAVIORAL REACTIONS
  • Serious or life-threatening psychiatric and behavioral adverse reactions including aggression, hostility, irritability, anger, and homicidal ideation and threats have been reported in patients taking FYCOMPA
  • These reactions occurred in patients with and without prior psychiatric history, prior aggressive behavior, or concomitant use of medications associated with hostility and aggression
  • Advise patients and caregivers to contact a healthcare provider immediately if any of these reactions or changes in mood, behavior, or personality that are not typical for the patient are observed while taking FYCOMPA or after discontinuing FYCOMPA
  • Closely monitor patients particularly during the titration period and at higher doses
  • FYCOMPA should be reduced if these symptoms occur and should be discontinued immediately if symptoms are severe or are worsening
 

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Catalyst’s actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. A number of factors, including those factors described in Catalyst’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2022 and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), could adversely affect Catalyst. Copies of Catalyst’s filings with the SEC are available from the SEC, may be found on Catalyst’s website, or may be obtained upon request from Catalyst. Catalyst does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

Source: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


All news about CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
08:04aCatalyst Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023
GL
08:03aCatalyst Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023
AQ
04/21Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Third-Party Abstracts on FYCOMPA to be presented at ..
AQ
04/20Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Third-Party Abstracts on FYCOMPA® (Perampanel) to be..
GL
04/12Federal Court Of Appeal Upholds Inapplicability Of Data Protection
AQ
04/10CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
03/31Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/31Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Not Stand for Re-Election of Philip H. Coelho ..
CI
03/30Insider Sell: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
MT
03/30Insider Sell: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 382 M - -
Net income 2023 171 M - -
Net cash 2023 325 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 741 M 1 741 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,71x
EV / Sales 2024 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 16,48 $
Average target price 21,65 $
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick J. McEnany Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alicia Grande CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & VP
Steven R. Miller Chief Operating & Scientific Officer
Gary Ingenito Chief Medical & Regulatory Officer
Stanley Iyadurai Senior VP-Medical Affairs & Drug Discovery
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-11.40%1 741
CSL LIMITED4.86%97 375
BIOGEN INC.6.16%42 477
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-4.38%41 989
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-15.87%27 132
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-5.68%19 229
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer