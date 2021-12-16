Log in
    CAT   AU000000CAT9

CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(CAT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/16
1.44 AUD   +2.86%
Catapult International : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CAT

12/16/2021 | 11:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LTD

Date of this announcement

Friday December 17, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

CAT

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,671

19/10/2021

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LTD

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

53164301197

1.3

ASX issuer code

CAT

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

17/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

For personal use only

2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:

securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A transfer of existing +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Already quoted by ASX

Existing +securities converting into an existing class

use

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

CATAJ : SERVICE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

CAT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

1,671

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

19/10/2021

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?

No

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred

19/10/2021

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

1,671

For personal use only

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Catapult Group International Ltd. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 04:28:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 108 M 77,5 M 77,5 M
Net income 2022 -33,5 M -24,0 M -24,0 M
Net cash 2022 33,4 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,14x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 324 M 233 M 232 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
EV / Sales 2023 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 350
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Catapult Group International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,44 AUD
Average target price 3,03 AUD
Spread / Average Target 111%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Will Lopes Chief Executive Officer
Hayden Stockdale Chief Financial Officer
Adir Shiffman Executive Chairman
Rick Wingfield Chief Technology Officer
Param Hegde Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-22.37%225
HEXAGON AB25.43%39 731
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED43.43%33 273
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION54.04%31 968
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-15.17%30 006
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED10.29%20 482