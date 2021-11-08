Log in
    CAT   AU000000CAT9

CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(CAT)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/08
1.7 AUD   -0.29%
03:38pInvestor Day Presentation
PU
11/04Catapult Enters NASCAR Market With Multi-Year Deal With Roush Fenway Racing
MT
09/28CATAPULT INTERNATIONAL : Secures Deal With Brisbane Basketball team
MT
Investor Day Presentation

11/08/2021 | 03:38pm EST
For personal use only

CATAPULT INVESTOR DAY PRESENTATION

NOVEMBER 9, 2021

Catapult Group International Limited (ASX:CAT, 'Catapult' or the 'Company') is pleased to be hosting its first-ever Investor Day.

As previously advised, it will be held on November 9, 2021, starting at 8.00am (Melbourne time) (US, ET November 8 at 4.00pm). The event will conclude by 11.00am (Melbourne time).

A copy of the presentation to be delivered to investors is attached.

For investors who have not already pre-registered, registration for attendance is required and can be completed through the following link: catapultsports.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5kNcP8pRR2Gat8iZxPQOTQ

Authorized for release to ASX by the Catapult CFO, Mr Hayden Stockdale. For investor enquiries, please contact:

ANDREW KEYS

Investor Relations Manager | investor.relations@catapultsports.com | +61 400 400 380

P L A Y S M A R T

C A T A P U L T S P O R T S . C O M

1

CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED | ABN 53 164 301 197 | 75 HIGH STREET, PRAHRAN, VIC, 3181 AUSTRALIA

For personal use only

INVESTOR DAY

November 9, 2021

1

For personal use only

INTRODUCTION

IMPORTANT NOTICES AND DISCLAIMERS

This document may contain forward looking statements including plans and objectives. Do not place undue reliance on them as actual results may differ and may do so materially. They reflect Catapult's views as at the time made, are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and risks, such as those described in Catapult's most recent financial report. Subject to law, Catapult assumes no obligation to update, review or revise any information in this document.

The document may contain pro forma financial information. This information is non-IFRS and has not been independently audited or reviewed. Catapult recently changed its financial year end from June 30 to March 31, with a nine-month transitionary FY21 consisting of an interim period ended December 31, 2020, and a final period ended March 31, 2021. Catapult also changed its presentation currency from A$ to US$, which commenced with reporting in US$ for the six-month period ended December 31, 2020. The pro forma information is provided solely for the purpose of illustrating the effects of these two changes on certain historical financial results and on the basis of the background in the relevant slide, so as to assist the market's understanding of these changes. Because of its hypothetical nature the pro forma information may not give a true picture of the effects of the changes on those results. Subject to law, Catapult assumes no obligation to update, review or revise the pro forma information.

While Catapult's results are reported under IFRS, this document also includes non-IFRS information such as the pro forma information referred to above, EBITDA, Contribution Margin, free cash flow, Annualized Contract Value (ACV), Lifetime Duration (LTD), and ACV Churn. These measures are provided to assist in understanding Catapult's financial performance. They have not been independently audited or reviewed, and should not be considered an indication of, or an alternative to, IFRS measures.

The information in this document is for general information purposes only and does not purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with Catapult's other market announcements. Readers should make their own assessment and take professional independent advice prior to taking any action based on the information.

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the presented figures.

2

For personal use only

INTRODUCTION

AGENDA AND PRESENTERS

  • Welcome
  • Our Industry
  • Assessing The Market Opportunity
  • Catapult Is Uniquely Positioned
  • Our Strategy
  • Business Model
  • Looking Ahead
  • 5-minuteBreak
  • Q&A

Will Lopes, CEO

Hayden Stockdale, CFO

Chris Cooper, COO

Andrew Keys, Investor Relations

3

For personal use only

VIDEO

4

Disclaimer

Catapult Group International Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 20:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
