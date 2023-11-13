Catapult Group International Limited is an Australia-based company engaged in the development and supply of advanced technologies that improve the performance of athletes and sports teams. The Company operates through three segments: Performance & Health, Tactics & Coaching and Media & Other. Its Performance & Health segment is engaged in the design, development, and supply of wearable technology and athlete monitoring software solutions to sports teams, athletes, and the prosumer market. Its Tactics & Coaching segment is engaged in the design, development, and supply of video analysis, editing, and publishing software solutions to sports teams. Its Media & Other segment provides media licensing, athlete management, and professional services to customers. The Company also focused on providing digital and video analytic software solutions to elite sports teams globally. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Catapult Sports Inc.