Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Catcha Investment Corp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHAA   KYG1962Y1026

CATCHA INVESTMENT CORP

(CHAA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:30:12 2023-03-24 am EDT
10.27 USD   +0.29%
12:02pCatcha Investment Corp Announces Transfer of the Listing of Its Class A Common Stock to NYSE American
BU
03/17Catcha Investment Corp Announces Mandatory Unit Separation and Voluntary Delisting of Common Stock from NYSE, in Connection with Proposed Transfer of the Listing of its Class A Common Stock to NYSE American
BU
02/14Catcha Investment Corp announced that it has received $0.9 million in funding from Catcha Holdings LLC
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Catcha Investment Corp Announces Transfer of the Listing of Its Class A Common Stock to NYSE American

03/24/2023 | 12:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE: CHAA) (the "Company"), announced that it has received authorization on March 23rd, 2023, to transfer the listing of its Class A common stock from the New York Stock Exchange to NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American"). The Company anticipates its Class A common stock will begin trading on NYSE American on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 under its current ticker symbol of CHAA. Until such transfer is complete, the Class A common stock will continue to trade under the same ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CATCHA INVESTMENT CORP
12:02pCatcha Investment Corp Announces Transfer of the Listing of Its Class A Common Stock to..
BU
03/17Catcha Investment Corp Announces Mandatory Unit Separation and Voluntary Delisting of C..
BU
02/14Catcha Investment Corp announced that it has received $0.9 million in funding from Catc..
CI
02/10Catcha Investment : A Cayman Islands Exempted Company Level 42, Suntec Tower Three, 8 Tema..
PU
2022Catcha Investment Corp announced that it expects to receive $1.5 million in funding fro..
CI
2022Catcha Investment Corp Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
2022Catcha Investment Corp Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
2022Catcha Investment Corp Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
2022Catcha Investment Corp Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
2022Catcha Investment Corp Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 10,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 384 M 384 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart CATCHA INVESTMENT CORP
Duration : Period :
Catcha Investment Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATCHA INVESTMENT CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patrick Y-Kin Grove Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lucas Robert Elliott President & Director
Wai Kit Wong Chief Financial Officer
James A. Graf Independent Director
Yaniv Ghitis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATCHA INVESTMENT CORP1.49%384
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)6.01%60 031
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED3.84%23 737
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA2.25%11 695
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-4.66%10 692
LIFCO AB (PUBL)21.56%9 375
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer