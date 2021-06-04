Catcha Investment : Amendment to Quarterly Report (SEC Filing - 10-Q/A)

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 10-Q/A
(Amendment No. 1)
(Mark One)
|
☒
|
QUARTERLY REPORT UNDER SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021
OR
|
☐
|
TRANSITION REPORT UNDER SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the transition period from to
Commission File Number 001-40061
Catcha Investment Corp
(Exact Name of Registrant As Specified in Its Charter)
|
|
Cayman Islands
|
|
98-1574476
|
(State or Other Jurisdiction of
Incorporation or Organization)
|
|
(IRS Employer
Identification Number)
|
|
Level 42, Suntec Tower Three
8 Temasek Blvd Singapore
|
|
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
|
|
038988
(Zip Code)
+65-6829-2294
(Registrant Telephone Number, Including Area Code)
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
|
|
Title of each class
|
|
Trading Symbol(s)
|
|
Name of each exchange on which registered
|
Units, each consisting of one share of Class A ordinary share, $0.0001 par value, and one-third of one redeemable warrant
|
|
CHAA.U
|
|
New York Stock Exchange
|
Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share
|
|
CHAA
|
|
New York Stock Exchange
|
Redeemable warrants, each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A ordinary stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share
|
|
CHAA WS
|
|
New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (Section 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒ No ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See definitions of 'large accelerated filer,' 'accelerated filer,' 'smaller reporting company,' and 'emerging growth company' in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check one):
|
|
Large Accelerated filer
|
|
☐
|
|
Accelerated filer
|
|
☐
|
|
Non-accelerated filer
|
|
☒
|
|
Smaller reporting company
|
|
☒
|
|
|
|
Emerging growth company
|
|
☒
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☒ No ☐
As of May 28, 2021, 30,000,000 shares of Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001, and 7,500,000 shares of Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.0001, were issued and outstanding.
Explanatory Note
The sole purpose of this Amendment No. 1 to Catcha Investment Corp's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 1, 2021 ('Form 10-Q'), is to furnish Exhibit 101 to the Form 10-Q in accordance with Rule 405 of Regulation S-T . Exhibit 101 to this Report provides the consolidated and combined financial statements and related notes from the Form 10-Q formatted in eXtensible Business Reporting Language ('XBRL'), in accordance with the 30-day grace period provided under Regulation S-T for the first quarterly period in which XBRL is required.
Except for the foregoing, no other changes have been made to the Form 10-Q. This Amendment No. 1 to the Form 10-Q speaks as of the original filing date of the Form 10-Q, does not reflect events that may have occurred subsequent to the original filing date, and does not modify or update in any way disclosures made in the original Form 10-Q.
Pursuant to Rule 406T of Regulation S-T , the interactive data files on Exhibit 101 hereto are deemed not filed or part of a registration statement or prospectus for purposes of Sections 11 or 12 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, are deemed not filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and otherwise are not subject to liability under those sections.
The following exhibits are filed as part of, or incorporated by reference into, this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
|
(1)
|
Previously filed as an exhibit to the registrant's current report on Form 8-K filed on February 18, 2021 and incorporated by reference herein.
PART III - SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
|
|
|
|
CATCHA INVESTMENT CORP
|
|
Date: June 3, 2021
|
|
|
|
/s/ Patrick Grove
|
|
|
Name:
|
|
Patrick Grove
|
|
|
Title:
|
|
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
(Principal Executive Officer)
|
|
Date: June 3, 2021
|
|
|
|
/s/ Luke Elliot
|
|
|
Name:
|
|
Luke Elliot
|
|
|
Title:
|
|
Director and President
|
|
|
|
(Principal Financial and Accounting Officer)
Disclaimer
Catcha Investment Corp. published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 10:06:05 UTC.