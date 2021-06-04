Log in
    CHAA   KYG1962Y1026

CATCHA INVESTMENT CORP

(CHAA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 06/03 04:10:00 pm
9.75 USD   -0.10%
CATCHA INVESTMENT  : Amendment to Quarterly Report (SEC Filing - 10-Q/A)
Catcha Investment : Amendment to Quarterly Report (SEC Filing - 10-Q/A)

06/04/2021
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q/A

(Amendment No. 1)

(Mark One)

QUARTERLY REPORT UNDER SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021

OR

TRANSITION REPORT UNDER SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from to

Commission File Number 001-40061

Catcha Investment Corp

(Exact Name of Registrant As Specified in Its Charter)

Cayman Islands 98-1574476

(State or Other Jurisdiction of

Incorporation or Organization)

(IRS Employer

Identification Number)

Level 42, Suntec Tower Three

8 Temasek Blvd Singapore

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

038988

(Zip Code)

+65-6829-2294

(Registrant Telephone Number, Including Area Code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Units, each consisting of one share of Class A ordinary share, $0.0001 par value, and one-third of one redeemable warrant CHAA.U New York Stock Exchange
Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share CHAA New York Stock Exchange
Redeemable warrants, each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A ordinary stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share CHAA WS New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (Section 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒ No ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See definitions of 'large accelerated filer,' 'accelerated filer,' 'smaller reporting company,' and 'emerging growth company' in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check one):

Large Accelerated filer Accelerated filer
Non-accelerated filer Smaller reporting company
Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☒ No ☐

As of May 28, 2021, 30,000,000 shares of Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001, and 7,500,000 shares of Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.0001, were issued and outstanding.

Explanatory Note

The sole purpose of this Amendment No. 1 to Catcha Investment Corp's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 1, 2021 ('Form 10-Q'), is to furnish Exhibit 101 to the Form 10-Q in accordance with Rule 405 of Regulation S-T . Exhibit 101 to this Report provides the consolidated and combined financial statements and related notes from the Form 10-Q formatted in eXtensible Business Reporting Language ('XBRL'), in accordance with the 30-day grace period provided under Regulation S-T for the first quarterly period in which XBRL is required.

Except for the foregoing, no other changes have been made to the Form 10-Q. This Amendment No. 1 to the Form 10-Q speaks as of the original filing date of the Form 10-Q, does not reflect events that may have occurred subsequent to the original filing date, and does not modify or update in any way disclosures made in the original Form 10-Q.

Pursuant to Rule 406T of Regulation S-T , the interactive data files on Exhibit 101 hereto are deemed not filed or part of a registration statement or prospectus for purposes of Sections 11 or 12 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, are deemed not filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and otherwise are not subject to liability under those sections.

ITEM 6.

EXHIBITS.

The following exhibits are filed as part of, or incorporated by reference into, this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

No. Description of Exhibit
3.1 Second Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association (1)
4.1 Warrant Agreement between Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company and the Company(1)
10.1 Private Placement Warrants Purchase Agreement between the Company and Catcha Holdings LLC(1)
10.2 Investment Management Trust Account Agreement between Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company and the Company(1)
10.3 Registration and Shareholder Rights Agreement between the Company and certain security holders (1)
10.4 Letter Agreement between the Company, Catcha Holdings LLC and each of the officers and directors of the Company (1)
10.5 Form of Indemnity Agreement between the Company and each of the officers and directors of the Company (1)
31.1* Certification of Principal Executive Officer Pursuant to Securities Exchange Act Rules 13a-14(a) and 15(d)-14(a), as adopted Pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002
31.2* Certification of Principal Financial Officer Pursuant to Securities Exchange Act Rules 13a-14(a) and 15(d)-14(a), as adopted Pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002
32.1** Certification of Principal Executive Officer Pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as adopted Pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002
32.2** Certification of Principal Financial Officer Pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as adopted Pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002
101.INS* XBRL Instance Document
101.CAL* XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Document
101.SCH* XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document
101.DEF* XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase Document
101.LAB* XBRL Taxonomy Extension Labels Linkbase Document
101.PRE* XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document
*

Filed herewith.

**

Furnished herewith.

(1)

Previously filed as an exhibit to the registrant's current report on Form 8-K filed on February 18, 2021 and incorporated by reference herein.

PART III - SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

CATCHA INVESTMENT CORP
Date: June 3, 2021

/s/ Patrick Grove

Name: Patrick Grove
Title: Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
(Principal Executive Officer)
Date: June 3, 2021

/s/ Luke Elliot

Name: Luke Elliot
Title: Director and President
(Principal Financial and Accounting Officer)

Disclaimer

Catcha Investment Corp. published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 10:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
