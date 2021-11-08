Announcement of the company's consolidated financial report for the third quarter of 2021
11/08/2021 | 02:58am EST
Provided by: CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/08
Time of announcement
15:29:50
Subject
Announcement of the company's consolidated
financial report for the third quarter of 2021
Date of events
2021/11/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2021/11/08
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2021/11/08
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):32898933
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):10858401
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):7205653
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):7673178
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):5225989
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):
5204455
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):6.83
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):247565583
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):96874077
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):150642160
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The accumulated foreign exchange losses in the first nine months
of 2021 was NT$1,814,303 thousand.
(2)Earnings per share-Basic is calculated by the outstanding common
shares totaled 761,597 thousand on the nine months ended September
30, 2021 under weighted averages method.
