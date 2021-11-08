Log in
    2474   TW0002474004

CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(2474)
Announcement of the company's consolidated financial report for the third quarter of 2021

11/08/2021 | 02:58am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/08 Time of announcement 15:29:50
Subject 
 Announcement of the company's consolidated
financial report for the third quarter of 2021
Date of events 2021/11/08 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2021/11/08
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2021/11/08
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):32898933
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):10858401
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):7205653
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):7673178
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):5225989
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):
5204455
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):6.83
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):247565583
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):96874077
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):150642160
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The accumulated foreign exchange losses in the first nine months
   of 2021 was NT$1,814,303 thousand.
(2)Earnings per share-Basic is calculated by the outstanding common
   shares totaled 761,597 thousand on the nine months ended September
   30, 2021 under weighted averages method.

Disclaimer

Catcher Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 07:57:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 45 711 M 1 643 M 1 643 M
Net income 2021 8 091 M 291 M 291 M
Net cash 2021 121 B 4 365 M 4 365 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 6,45%
Capitalization 121 B 4 348 M 4 359 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,00x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,08x
Nbr of Employees 4 975
Free-Float 91,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 162,00 TWD
Average target price 163,91 TWD
Spread / Average Target 1,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tien-Szu Hung General Manager & Director
Mei Hsing Chen Assistant VP, Head-Finance & Accounting
Shui Shu Hung Chairman
Chun Yi Wu Chief Investment Officer, Deputy GM & Spokesperson
Wen Che Tseng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-21.36%4 348
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.18.48%54 172
AMPHENOL CORPORATION24.55%48 703
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-26.59%45 382
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-28.23%17 076
JABIL INC.53.37%9 350