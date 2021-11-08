Announcement of the company's consolidated financial report for the third quarter of 2021

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2021/11/08 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2021/11/08 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2021/01/01~2021/09/30 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):32898933 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):10858401 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):7205653 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):7673178 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):5225989 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD): 5204455 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):6.83 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):247565583 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):96874077 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):150642160 14.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)The accumulated foreign exchange losses in the first nine months of 2021 was NT$1,814,303 thousand. (2)Earnings per share-Basic is calculated by the outstanding common shares totaled 761,597 thousand on the nine months ended September 30, 2021 under weighted averages method.