CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the manufacture, processing and distribution of casings and components for computer and consumer electronic products. The Company's primary products include metal casings and components, which are mainly applied in notebook computers, mobile phones, moving picture experts group layer-3 audio (MP3) players, personal digital assistants (PDAs), portable devices and other computer, communication and consumer electronic (3C) products. The Company mainly distributes its products in overseas markets.