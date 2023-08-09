This presentation contains "forward-looking statements"- that is, statements related to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects" , "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", or "will".
Forward-lookingstatements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to different materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to: our highly competitive environment; the cyclical nature of our business; our ability to develop new products; and our successful execution in new business developments.
2Q23 Financial Summary
Revenue reached NT$ 6.892bn, +94.6% q-q thanks to continued de-stocking and new product launch, +30.6% y-y due to de-stocking and a low base.
Gross margin was 32.9%; +10.0pp q-q and +4.5pp y-y driven by revenue expansion, product mix adjustment and lower depreciation expense.
OP margin was 19.8%; +20.2pp q-q and +8.3pp y-y due to GM expansion and cost control.
NTD depreciation led to net FX gains of NT$ 2.582bn.
NPBT reached NT$ 6.979bn; +497.8% q-q and +55.7% y-y due to revenue expansion and FX gains.
NPAT reached NT$ 4.483bn; +407.3% q-q and +27.6% y-y.
Basic EPS was NT$ 6.59 in 2Q23 vs. NT$ 1.25 in 1Q23/NT$ 4.88 in 2Q22.
CAPEX was NT$ 140mn in 2Q23 vs. NT$ 73mn in 1Q23/NT$ 100mn in 2Q22.
D&A was NT$ 715mn in 2Q23 vs. NT$ 746mn in 1Q23/NT$ 907mn in 2Q22.
EBITDA was NT$ 2.082bn in 2Q23 vs. NT$ 730mn in 1Q23/NT$ 1.514bn in 2Q22.
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the manufacture, processing and distribution of casings and components for computer and consumer electronic products. The Company's primary products include metal casings and components, which are mainly applied in notebook computers, mobile phones, moving picture experts group layer-3 audio (MP3) players, personal digital assistants (PDAs), portable devices and other computer, communication and consumer electronic (3C) products. The Company mainly distributes its products in overseas markets.