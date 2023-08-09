Catcher Technology

2023 Q2 Earnings Results

2023/08

Disclaimer

  • This presentation contains "forward-looking statements"- that is, statements related to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects" , "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", or "will".
  • Forward-lookingstatements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to different materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to: our highly competitive environment; the cyclical nature of our business; our ability to develop new products; and our successful execution in new business developments.

2Q23 Financial Summary

  • Revenue reached NT$ 6.892bn, +94.6% q-q thanks to continued de-stocking and new product launch, +30.6% y-y due to de-stocking and a low base.
  • Gross margin was 32.9%; +10.0pp q-q and +4.5pp y-y driven by revenue expansion, product mix adjustment and lower depreciation expense.
  • OP margin was 19.8%; +20.2pp q-q and +8.3pp y-y due to GM expansion and cost control.
  • NTD depreciation led to net FX gains of NT$ 2.582bn.
  • NPBT reached NT$ 6.979bn; +497.8% q-q and +55.7% y-y due to revenue expansion and FX gains.
  • NPAT reached NT$ 4.483bn; +407.3% q-q and +27.6% y-y.
  • Basic EPS was NT$ 6.59 in 2Q23 vs. NT$ 1.25 in 1Q23/NT$ 4.88 in 2Q22.
  • CAPEX was NT$ 140mn in 2Q23 vs. NT$ 73mn in 1Q23/NT$ 100mn in 2Q22.
  • D&A was NT$ 715mn in 2Q23 vs. NT$ 746mn in 1Q23/NT$ 907mn in 2Q22.
  • EBITDA was NT$ 2.082bn in 2Q23 vs. NT$ 730mn in 1Q23/NT$ 1.514bn in 2Q22.

* EBITDA = Operating Profit + Depreciation + Amortization

1H23 Financial Summary

  • Total revenue reached NT$ 10.434bn, -16.5%y-y as demand hasn't fully recovered.
  • Gross profit was NT$ 3.083bn, -15.3%y-y; gross margin was 29.5%, +0.4pp y-y, thanks to product mix adjustment and lower depreciation expenses.
  • Operating profit was NT$ 1.351bn, -20.5%y-y; OP margin was 13.0%, -0.6ppy-y.
  • NPBT was NT$ 8.147bn, +8.2% y-y; NPBT margin was 78.1%, +17.9pp y-y.
  • NPAT was NT$ 5.367bn, -3.6%y-y; NPAT margin was 51.4%, +6.8pp y-y.
  • Basic EPS was NT$ 7.75 in 1H23 vs. NT$ 7.67 in 1H22.
  • CAPEX was NT$ 212mn in 1H23 vs. NT$ 247mn in 1H22.
  • D&A was NT$ 1,461mn in 1H23 vs. NT$ 1,838mn in 1H22.
  • EBITDA was NT$ 2,812mn in 1H23 vs. NT$ 3,539mn in 1H22.

* EBITDA = Operating Profit + Depreciation + Amortization

2Q23 vs. 1Q23 Profit & Loss

(In NTD mn)

Revenue

Gross Profit

Opt. Expense

Opt. Profit

Non-Opt. Income

Net Profit Before Tax

Net Profit After Tax

(attr. to parent company) Basic EPS (NTD)

EBITDA

2Q23

1Q23

Amount

%

Amount

%

qoq

6,892

100.0%

3,542

100.0%

94.6%

2,271

32.9%

812

22.9%

179.7%

904

13.1%

828

23.4%

9.2%

1,367

19.8%

(16)

-0.4%

N.M.

5,612

81.4%

1,183

33.4%

374.3%

6,979

101.3%

1,167

33.0%

497.8%

4,483

65.1%

884

25.0%

407.3%

$

6.59

$

1.25

$

5.34

2,082

30.2%

730

20.6%

185.1%

  • FX gains reached NT$ 2,582mn in 2Q23

