  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Catcher Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2474   TW0002474004

CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(2474)
  Report
News 
Summary

Catcher Technology : Announcement of the disposal of Fuh Hwa Asia Pacific Tech Equity Fund-TWD

01/25/2022 | 06:47am EST
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/01/25 Time of announcement 19:44:42
Subject 
 Announcement of the disposal of Fuh Hwa Asia
Pacific Tech Equity Fund-TWD
Date of events 2022/01/25 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name of the securities:Fuh Hwa Asia Pacific Tech Equity Fund-TWD
2.Trading date:2021/07/21~2022/01/25
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
Amount:15,539,987.6 shares
Unit price:NT$19.48
Total monetary amount of the transaction:NT$302,735,854
4.Gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable in case of acquisition of
securities):NT$(5,478,415)
5.Relationship with the underlying company of the trade:None
6.Current cumulative amount held, monetary amount, and shareholding
percentage of cumulative holdings of the securities being traded (including
the current trade), and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges):
Current cumulative amount held:0 shares
(estimated, to be confirmed when the transaction statement is available)
Current cumulative monetary amount held:NT$0
Share holding percentage:0%
Restriction of rights:None
7.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
Ratio to total assets:1.56%
Ratio to shareholders' equity:2.48%
Operating capital:-NT$27,225,128 thousand
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:financial investment
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:No
11.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:None
12.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
13.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Catcher Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 11:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
