Catcher Technology : Announcement of the record date for ex-dividend decided by Chairman

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/08/08 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: The cash dividends distributed to common shareholders were originally determined at NTD 7,297,530,680 (NTD 10 per share). After adjustment, the cash dividends distributed to common shareholders are NT$7,297,530,680 (NTD 10.21394967 per share). 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/09/05 5.Last date before book closure:2022/09/06 6.Book closure starting date:2022/09/07 7.Book closure ending date:2022/09/11 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/09/11 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: Date of cash dividend distribution:2022/09/30