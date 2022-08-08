Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Catcher Technology Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2474   TW0002474004

CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(2474)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-04
170.50 TWD   +0.59%
05:14aCATCHER TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the record date for ex-dividend decided by Chairman
PU
04:14aCATCHER TECHNOLOGY : To announce the change of Financial Officer, Accounting Officer and Deputy Spokesperson
PU
04:14aCATCHER TECHNOLOGY : The Company's board of directors resolved to donate Catcher Educational Foundation
PU
Summary 
Summary

Catcher Technology : Announcement of the record date for ex-dividend decided by Chairman

08/08/2022 | 05:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/08/08 Time of announcement 16:55:49
Subject 
 Announcement of the record date for ex-dividend
decided by Chairman
Date of events 2022/08/08 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/08/08
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
The cash dividends distributed to common shareholders were originally
determined at NTD 7,297,530,680 (NTD 10 per share). After adjustment,
the cash dividends distributed to common shareholders are
NT$7,297,530,680 (NTD 10.21394967 per share).
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/09/05
5.Last date before book closure:2022/09/06
6.Book closure starting date:2022/09/07
7.Book closure ending date:2022/09/11
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/09/11
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Date of cash dividend distribution:2022/09/30

Disclaimer

Catcher Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 09:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2022 34 884 M 1 162 M 1 162 M
Net income 2022 7 967 M 265 M 265 M
Net cash 2022 108 B 3 600 M 3 600 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 5,97%
Capitalization 122 B 4 057 M 4 057 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 4 975
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Catcher Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 170,50 TWD
Average target price 132,44 TWD
Spread / Average Target -22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tien-Szu Hung General Manager & Director
Mei Hsing Chen Assistant VP, Head-Finance & Accounting
Shui Shu Hung Chairman
Chun Yi Wu Chief Investment Officer, Deputy GM & Spokesperson
Wen Che Tseng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.8.95%4 057
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.3.85%49 860
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-11.34%46 123
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-29.43%36 382
JABIL INC.-13.12%8 407
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-51.57%8 160