Catcher Technology : Announcement of the record date for ex-dividend decided by Chairman
08/08/2022 | 05:14am EDT
Provided by: CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
5
Date of announcement
2022/08/08
Time of announcement
16:55:49
Subject
Announcement of the record date for ex-dividend
decided by Chairman
Date of events
2022/08/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/08/08
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
The cash dividends distributed to common shareholders were originally
determined at NTD 7,297,530,680 (NTD 10 per share). After adjustment,
the cash dividends distributed to common shareholders are
NT$7,297,530,680 (NTD 10.21394967 per share).
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/09/05
5.Last date before book closure:2022/09/06
6.Book closure starting date:2022/09/07
7.Book closure ending date:2022/09/11
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/09/11
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Date of cash dividend distribution:2022/09/30
Catcher Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 09:13:01 UTC.