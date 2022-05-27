Catcher Technology : To announce the change of Financial Officer and Accounting Officer

|
Statement
|
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):
Financial Officer, Accounting Officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/27
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:Mei-Hsing Chen,
Senior Director, Catcher Technology Co., Ltd.
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:Kevin Yeh,
Vice President, Catcher Technology Co., Ltd.
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):
Retirement
6.Reason for the change:Retirement
7.Effective date:2022/06/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None