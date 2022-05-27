Log in
    2474   TW0002474004

CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(2474)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-25
163.50 TWD   +1.24%
04:49aCATCHER TECHNOLOGY : shareholders approved to remove the Non-Compete Restrictions on newly-elected directors and their representatives
PU
04:39aCATCHER TECHNOLOGY : To announce the change of Financial Officer and Accounting Officer
PU
04:30aCATCHER TECHNOLOGY : To announce the change in the Remuneration Committee members
PU
Catcher Technology : To announce the change of Financial Officer and Accounting Officer

05/27/2022 | 04:39am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 7 Date of announcement 2022/05/27 Time of announcement 16:28:44
Subject 
 To announce the change of Financial Officer
and Accounting Officer
Date of events 2022/05/27 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):
Financial Officer, Accounting Officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/27
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:Mei-Hsing Chen,
Senior Director, Catcher Technology Co., Ltd.
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:Kevin Yeh,
Vice President, Catcher Technology Co., Ltd.
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):
Retirement
6.Reason for the change:Retirement
7.Effective date:2022/06/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Catcher Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 08:38:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
