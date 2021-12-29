Catcher Technology : announces the cumulative value of shares repurchased amounted to NT$300 million
12/29/2021 | 02:37am EST
Provided by: CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/29
Time of announcement
15:19:04
Subject
Catcher announces the cumulative value of shares
repurchased amounted to NT$300 million
Date of events
2021/12/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 35
Statement
1.Date the cumulative no.of shares currently repurchased accounted for 2
percent or more of the shares issued by the company, or amounted to NT$300
million or more:2021/12/29
2.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):1,506,000
3.Type of shares currently repurchased:Ordinary shares
4.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):234,343,500
5.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):155.61
6.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held during the
repurchase period (shares):21,367,000
7.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held during the repurchase
period as a percentage of the total no.of the company's issued shares:
2.81
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Catcher Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 07:36:01 UTC.