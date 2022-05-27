Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Catcher Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2474   TW0002474004

CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(2474)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-25
163.50 TWD   +1.24%
04:49aCATCHER TECHNOLOGY : shareholders approved to remove the Non-Compete Restrictions on newly-elected directors and their representatives
PU
04:39aCATCHER TECHNOLOGY : To announce the change of Financial Officer and Accounting Officer
PU
04:30aCATCHER TECHNOLOGY : To announce the change in the Remuneration Committee members
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Catcher Technology : shareholders approved to remove the Non-Compete Restrictions on newly-elected directors and their representatives

05/27/2022 | 04:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 6 Date of announcement 2022/05/27 Time of announcement 16:27:13
Subject 
 Catcher's shareholders approved to remove the
Non-Compete Restrictions on newly-elected directors
and their representatives
Date of events 2022/05/27 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/05/27
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
  conduct:
 (1)Chairman: Shui-Shu Hung
 (2)Director: Tien-Szu Hung
 (3)Director: Shui-Sung Hung (Representative of Yung Yu Investment Co., Ltd.)
 (4)Independent Director: Wen-Che Tseng
 (5)Independent Director: Tsorng-Juu Liang
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
 (1)Chairman: Shui-Shu Hung
    Chairman of Kai Yi Investment Co., Ltd.
    Legal person representative of Catcher's 100%-owned subsidiaries
 (2)Director: Tien-Szu Hung
    Chairman of Chia-Wei Investment Co., Ltd.
    General Manager of Catcher's 100%-owned subsidiaries
 (3)Director: Shui-Sung Hung (Representative of Yung Yu Investment Co., Ltd.)
    Chairm of De-Neng Investment Co., Ltd.
 (4)Independent Director: Wen-Che Tseng
    Independent Director of Hua Yu Lien Development Co., Ltd.
    Independent Director of Goldsun Building Materials Co., Ltd.
    Independent Director of KMC International Inc.
 (5)Independent Director: Tsorng-Juu Liang
    Advisor of Leadtrend Tech. Corp.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
During the tenure of being Catcher's Directors
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
Presented by shareholders representing more than two-thirds of the total
number of issued shares, and voted by shareholders present with the consent
of more than half of the rights, the aforementioned Non-Compete
Restrictions on newly-elected directors and their representatives shall
be removed.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):
 Tien-Szu Hung, General Manager of Catcher Technology Co., Ltd.
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:
Catcher Technology (Suqian, China), General Manager
Vito Technology (Suqian, China), General Manager
Arcadia Technology (Suqian, China), General Manager
Envio Technology (Suqian, China), General Manager
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:
 No. 21, Gu Cheng Road, SuSu Industrial Park, Suqian, Jiangsu, China
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:
 Manufacturing and marketing of Alloy structured parts and molds
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:None
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Catcher Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 08:48:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
04:49aCATCHER TECHNOLOGY : shareholders approved to remove the Non-Compete Restrictions on newly..
PU
04:39aCATCHER TECHNOLOGY : To announce the change of Financial Officer and Accounting Officer
PU
04:30aCATCHER TECHNOLOGY : To announce the change in the Remuneration Committee members
PU
04:30aCATCHER TECHNOLOGY : To announce the election of Catcher's Chairman
PU
04:30aCATCHER TECHNOLOGY : To announce the change in the Audit Committee members
PU
04:30aCATCHER TECHNOLOGY : To announce Catcher's newly elected directors and independent directo..
PU
05/20CATCHER TECHNOLOGY : announces the cumulative value of shares repurchased amounted to more..
PU
05/10Catcher Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
04/28CATCHER TECHNOLOGY : To revise the Handbook for the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (E..
PU
04/27CATCHER TECHNOLOGY : announces the cumulative value of shares repurchased amounted to more..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 34 024 M 1 156 M 1 156 M
Net income 2022 8 038 M 273 M 273 M
Net cash 2022 102 B 3 454 M 3 454 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,7x
Yield 2022 6,15%
Capitalization 117 B 3 985 M 3 985 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 4 975
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Catcher Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 163,50 TWD
Average target price 139,20 TWD
Spread / Average Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tien-Szu Hung General Manager & Director
Mei Hsing Chen Assistant VP, Head-Finance & Accounting
Shui Shu Hung Chairman
Chun Yi Wu Chief Investment Officer, Deputy GM & Spokesperson
Wen Che Tseng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.4.47%3 985
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.4.81%51 353
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-21.39%41 752
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-37.80%32 137
JABIL INC.-15.05%8 439
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-56.40%7 372