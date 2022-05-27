Catcher Technology : shareholders approved to remove the Non-Compete Restrictions on newly-elected directors and their representatives

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/05/27 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: (1)Chairman: Shui-Shu Hung (2)Director: Tien-Szu Hung (3)Director: Shui-Sung Hung (Representative of Yung Yu Investment Co., Ltd.) (4)Independent Director: Wen-Che Tseng (5)Independent Director: Tsorng-Juu Liang 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: (1)Chairman: Shui-Shu Hung Chairman of Kai Yi Investment Co., Ltd. Legal person representative of Catcher's 100%-owned subsidiaries (2)Director: Tien-Szu Hung Chairman of Chia-Wei Investment Co., Ltd. General Manager of Catcher's 100%-owned subsidiaries (3)Director: Shui-Sung Hung (Representative of Yung Yu Investment Co., Ltd.) Chairm of De-Neng Investment Co., Ltd. (4)Independent Director: Wen-Che Tseng Independent Director of Hua Yu Lien Development Co., Ltd. Independent Director of Goldsun Building Materials Co., Ltd. Independent Director of KMC International Inc. (5)Independent Director: Tsorng-Juu Liang Advisor of Leadtrend Tech. Corp. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: During the tenure of being Catcher's Directors 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): Presented by shareholders representing more than two-thirds of the total number of issued shares, and voted by shareholders present with the consent of more than half of the rights, the aforementioned Non-Compete Restrictions on newly-elected directors and their representatives shall be removed. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below): Tien-Szu Hung, General Manager of Catcher Technology Co., Ltd. 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise: Catcher Technology (Suqian, China), General Manager Vito Technology (Suqian, China), General Manager Arcadia Technology (Suqian, China), General Manager Envio Technology (Suqian, China), General Manager 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: No. 21, Gu Cheng Road, SuSu Industrial Park, Suqian, Jiangsu, China 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise: Manufacturing and marketing of Alloy structured parts and molds 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:None 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None