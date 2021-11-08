2020 Carbon Report

As part of our sustainability and ESG commitments, CatchMark continues to monitor climate change and evaluate impacts to our timberlands. In our evaluation of climate change, we consider the positive impact that forests have in capturing carbon, intercepting water, and stabilizing soils, thereby mitigating negative effects on the environment. Trees, through photosynthesis, absorb carbon and other pollutants, then produce pure oxygen into the atmosphere which helps counteract climate change.
CatchMark has completed this detailed impact analysis of carbon storage, carbon sequestration, and emissions associated with our timberlands operations in order to determine the overall net carbon impacts from our operations.
Acreage as of December 31, 20201
U.S. South
Alabama
69,200
Florida
500
Georgia
250,700
South Carolina
69,700
TOTAL2
390,100
3
REPORT OVERVIEW
CatchMark's net impact was calculated by totaling the amount of CO2 sequestered by the growing forests in one year, plus the amount of carbon converted into forest products, less the total CO2 emitted due to harvesting activity, company travel, vehicle usage and energy consumption.
The following estimates are detailed within this report3 for 2020:
Total carbon stored by our timberlands
Net carbon impact of forestry and corporate activities
Carbon sequestered by our timberlands
Emissions related to our business (Scope 1, 2 and 3)
Carbon emitted through harvest activity
Carbon storage within forest products (harvest converted to product)
Carbon storage within forest products over multiple harvest cycles
4
KEY TERMS USED
The following key terms are used and described in the context of this report:
Carbon Sequestration: The process by which carbon dioxide (CO2) is converted into carbon (C) via photosynthesis.
Carbon Storage: Carbon stored within the wood, branches, leaves, needles, and roots of the tree once it has been converted from atmospheric CO2 through the process of carbon sequestration.
Emissions: The release of carbon in the form of CO2 to the atmosphere. For the purpose of calculating company emissions, the following emissions scopes under the EPA Greenhouse Gas Emissions were used:
Scope 1: Direct emission sources: Purchased fuel for company vehicles and purchased quantities of commercial fuels (gallons).
Scope 2: Indirect emission sources: Consumption of electricity by state (kWh).
Scope 3: Indirect emission sources: Business travel by air and vehicle (miles), fuel consumption by contractor vehicles and equipment (gas, diesel, gallons).
Forest Products: Products derived from forest harvesting, i.e., lumber, plywood, veneer, chips, pellets, paper, etc.
MtCO2e: Metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent. Measure used to express the carbon dioxide equivalent for carbon. Derived by multiplying the tons of carbon by its associated Global Warming Potential (GWP) factor (3.667)4.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 22:08:40 UTC.