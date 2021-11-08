2020 Carbon Report

The following key terms are used and described in the context of this report:

Carbon Sequestration: The process by which carbon dioxide (CO2) is converted into carbon (C) via photosynthesis.

Carbon Storage: Carbon stored within the wood, branches, leaves, needles, and roots of the tree once it has been converted from atmospheric CO2 through the process of carbon sequestration.

Emissions: The release of carbon in the form of CO2 to the atmosphere. For the purpose of calculating company emissions, the following emissions scopes under the EPA Greenhouse Gas Emissions were used:

Scope 1: Direct emission sources: Purchased fuel for company vehicles and purchased quantities of commercial fuels (gallons).

Direct emission sources: Purchased fuel for company vehicles and purchased quantities of commercial fuels (gallons). Scope 2: Indirect emission sources: Consumption of electricity by state (kWh).

Indirect emission sources: Consumption of electricity by state (kWh). Scope 3: Indirect emission sources: Business travel by air and vehicle (miles), fuel consumption by contractor vehicles and equipment (gas, diesel, gallons).

Forest Products: Products derived from forest harvesting, i.e., lumber, plywood, veneer, chips, pellets, paper, etc.

MtCO2e: Metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent. Measure used to express the carbon dioxide equivalent for carbon. Derived by multiplying the tons of carbon by its associated Global Warming Potential (GWP) factor (3.667)4.