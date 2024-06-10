CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended mutual fund company. The Company is organized as a feeder fund to invest substantially all its assets in Markel CATCo Diversified Fund (the Master Fund). The objective of the Company is to give their Shareholders the opportunity to participate in the returns from investments linked to catastrophe reinsurance risks, principally by investing in fully collateralized Reinsurance Agreements accessed by investments in Preference Shares of the Reinsurer. Markel CATCo Investment Management is the investment manager of the Company.

Sector Closed End Funds