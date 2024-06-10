FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

10 June 2024

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (the "Company")

Net Asset Value

March 2024 Net Asset Values

Markel CATCo Investment Management Ltd., the Company's Investment Manager, announces the quarterly unaudited Net Asset Value ("NAV") of the Company's Ordinary Shares and C Shares of $23.0332 and $169.9523 respectively, as at the close of business on 31 March 2024.

