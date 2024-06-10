FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
10 June 2024
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (the "Company")
Net Asset Value
To: SFS, London Stock Exchange and Bermuda Stock Exchange
March 2024 Net Asset Values
Markel CATCo Investment Management Ltd., the Company's Investment Manager, announces the quarterly unaudited Net Asset Value ("NAV") of the Company's Ordinary Shares and C Shares of $23.0332 and $169.9523 respectively, as at the close of business on 31 March 2024.
For further information:
Markel CATCo Investment Management Ltd.
Numis Securities Limited
Mark Way
David Benda / Hugh Jonathan
Chief of Investor Marketing
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7260 1000
Telephone: +1 441 493 9001
Email: mark.way@markelcatco.com
