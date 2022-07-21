Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Catella AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
CATELLA AB (PUBL)

(CAT B)
2022-07-21
33.25 SEK   -1.34%
10:34aCATELLA : Esprit & Vins au Féminin" party by CATELLA RESIDENTIAL
PU
05:54aCATELLA : A property company of the A. Plumecocq Group Plumecocq acquires a portfolio of MAAF branches from an institutional investor
PU
02:14aCATELLA : Real Estate AG acquires 39 apartments in Oosterhout for “Catella Dutch Residential II” Fund
PU
Catella : A PRIMALYS Group property company acquires a CAMPANILE hotel in Saint-Herblain from an institutional investor

07/21/2022 | 12:24pm EDT
2022-07-21 18:13 CET, France | Press release
A PRIMALYS Group property company acquires a CAMPANILE hotel in Saint-Herblain from an institutional investor

The property has 71 keys and is located in Saint-Herblain (44) in Atlantis, the leading commercial centre in the west of France. It is operated under the CAMPANILE brand.

"This acquisition is in line with our strategy of acquiring assets to be redeveloped in the medium or long term in the Greater West of France," says the PRIMALYS development department.

The transaction was carried out by CATELLA PROPERTY CONSULTANTS as part of an acquisition advisory mandate.

Catella AB published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 16:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
