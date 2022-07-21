|
Catella : A PRIMALYS Group property company acquires a CAMPANILE hotel in Saint-Herblain from an institutional investor
2022-07-21 18:13 CET, France | Press release
A PRIMALYS Group property company acquires a CAMPANILE hotel in Saint-Herblain from an institutional investor
The property has 71 keys and is located in Saint-Herblain (44) in Atlantis, the leading commercial centre in the west of France. It is operated under the CAMPANILE brand.
"This acquisition is in line with our strategy of acquiring assets to be redeveloped in the medium or long term in the Greater West of France," says the PRIMALYS development department.
The transaction was carried out by CATELLA PROPERTY CONSULTANTS as part of an acquisition advisory mandate.
Disclaimer
Catella AB published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 16:23:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
