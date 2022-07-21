Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Catella AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAT B   SE0000188518

CATELLA AB (PUBL)

(CAT B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  09:39 2022-07-21 am EDT
33.65 SEK   -0.15%
10:34aCATELLA : Esprit & Vins au Féminin" party by CATELLA RESIDENTIAL
PU
05:54aCATELLA : A property company of the A. Plumecocq Group Plumecocq acquires a portfolio of MAAF branches from an institutional investor
PU
02:14aCATELLA : Real Estate AG acquires 39 apartments in Oosterhout for “Catella Dutch Residential II” Fund
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Catella : Esprit & Vins au Féminin" party by CATELLA RESIDENTIAL

07/21/2022 | 10:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
2022-07-21 16:20 CET, France | Press release
Esprit & Vins au Féminin" party by CATELLA RESIDENTIAL

On the occasion of the "Esprit & Vins au Féminin" evening organised by CA TELLA RESIDENTIAL on Thursday 7 July 2022, nearly 70 women from the real estate industry met at 50 boulevard Haussmann, on the terrace of CYRUS CONSEIL.

Founded in 2009 by Marie-Noëlle Sixtre - Head of Development and Partnerships of CATELLA RESIDENTIAL, the "Esprit & Vins au Féminin" circle aims to bring together women from the real estate sector and wine growers around wine tastings in places of character and today counts nearly 400 women referenced in various professions (broker, consulting, development and construction, asset management, investment, notaries, lawyers, real estate management, property management, surveyors, diagnosticians, fund management, property, private banking, architecture, decoration, environment, vegetation, landscaping, real tech, operation of managed residences for students, senior citizens, co-living, urban planning and communication).


To promote talented women, to contribute to making their know-how known, to create moments of sharing and discovery, such was the objective of the evening organised on Thursday 7 July 2022 by CATELLA RESIDENTIAL in partnership with the law firm ALLEZ & ASSOCIES, represented by Nathalie Filbet Fournis and Jennifer Aeschimann.

As an introduction to the evening and as guest of honour, renowned architect Manuelle Gautrand shared her vision of "architecture as the creation of values": "With the repair of our planet in sight, our architectures must succeed in combining the lowest possible impact on the environment, and at the same time give meaning, celebrate a programme and exalt each site.

It was also an opportunity to meet some passionate and exciting winegrowers:
- Valérie Rouselle, owner since 1994 of the Château Roubine estate, one of the 23 wine estates recognised as a "Cru Classé" of the Côtes de Provence. With 13 grape varieties planted on plots of land bordered by pine and oak trees, the 72 hectares of vines are given the utmost attention to give the wines all their uniqueness. For Valérie Rousselle, "The vine is a creeper, just as wine generates a link that connects to a quantitý of artistic universes. It is a particular link, very effective. A feeling of humility is created around the making of a great wine. Pride fades away". A native of Saint-Tropez, passionate about and in love with her region, her communicative energy makes her an inspiring woman winemaker with many projects.
- Dorothée Salat, who naturally cultivates 80 hectares of typical Côtes de Provence grape varieties to create the fine wines of the LA GRANDE BAUQUIERE estate located at the foot of the Sainte-Victoire mountain. "Happiness is knowing how to dare, so let's dare and love", says Dorothée Salat, who strives to offer wines that "convey emotions".

More information on :
- MANUELLE GAUTRAND ARCHITECTURES : manuelle-gautrand.com
- DOMAINE LA GRANDE BAUQUIERE : domainelagrandebauquiere.com
- DOMAINE CHATEAU ROUBINE : chateauroubine.com

Disclaimer

Catella AB published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 14:33:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CATELLA AB (PUBL)
10:34aCATELLA : Esprit & Vins au Féminin" party by CATELLA RESIDENTIAL
PU
05:54aCATELLA : A property company of the A. Plumecocq Group Plumecocq acquires a portfolio of M..
PU
02:14aCATELLA : Real Estate AG acquires 39 apartments in Oosterhout for “Catella Dutch Res..
PU
07/19CATELLA : Modernes Wohnen fund acquires 121 residential units in Ottakring district of Vie..
PU
07/08CATELLA : Real Estate AG acquires W4 Office building in Leudelange, Luxembourg for German ..
PU
07/04CATELLA : Wohnen Europa fund acquires around 340 apartments in Pankow district of Berlin
PU
06/27CATELLA : Infographic Real Estate, Inflation & Interest Rates
PU
06/24CATELLA : Acquisition of a 1,200 sqm mixed-use building by CASO PATRIMOINE
PU
06/14CATELLA : Residential Investment Management appoints Paul van Stiphout as Fund Manager of ..
PU
06/08CATELLA : advised in the sale of major public-use healthcare portfolio
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 671 M 261 M 261 M
Net income 2022 473 M 46,2 M 46,2 M
Net Debt 2022 1 005 M 98,1 M 98,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,39x
Yield 2022 8,49%
Capitalization 2 971 M 290 M 290 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 497
Free-Float 37,6%
Chart CATELLA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Catella AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATELLA AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 33,70 SEK
Average target price 61,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 81,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoffer Abramson President & Chief Executive Officer
Mattias Brodin Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Jan Erik Roxendal Chairman
Joachim Hansi Gahm Independent Director
Anna Karin Ramel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CATELLA AB (PUBL)-30.15%290
BLACKROCK, INC.-31.37%95 823
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-21.08%74 638
UBS GROUP AG-3.78%54 572
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.97%34 853
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-26.73%31 130