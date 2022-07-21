Catella : Esprit & Vins au Féminin" party by CATELLA RESIDENTIAL

On the occasion of the "Esprit & Vins au Féminin" evening organised by CA TELLA RESIDENTIAL on Thursday 7 July 2022, nearly 70 women from the real estate industry met at 50 boulevard Haussmann, on the terrace of CYRUS CONSEIL.

Founded in 2009 by Marie-Noëlle Sixtre - Head of Development and Partnerships of CATELLA RESIDENTIAL, the "Esprit & Vins au Féminin" circle aims to bring together women from the real estate sector and wine growers around wine tastings in places of character and today counts nearly 400 women referenced in various professions (broker, consulting, development and construction, asset management, investment, notaries, lawyers, real estate management, property management, surveyors, diagnosticians, fund management, property, private banking, architecture, decoration, environment, vegetation, landscaping, real tech, operation of managed residences for students, senior citizens, co-living, urban planning and communication).



To promote talented women, to contribute to making their know-how known, to create moments of sharing and discovery, such was the objective of the evening organised on Thursday 7 July 2022 by CATELLA RESIDENTIAL in partnership with the law firm ALLEZ & ASSOCIES, represented by Nathalie Filbet Fournis and Jennifer Aeschimann.

As an introduction to the evening and as guest of honour, renowned architect Manuelle Gautrand shared her vision of "architecture as the creation of values": "With the repair of our planet in sight, our architectures must succeed in combining the lowest possible impact on the environment, and at the same time give meaning, celebrate a programme and exalt each site.

It was also an opportunity to meet some passionate and exciting winegrowers:

- Valérie Rouselle, owner since 1994 of the Château Roubine estate, one of the 23 wine estates recognised as a "Cru Classé" of the Côtes de Provence. With 13 grape varieties planted on plots of land bordered by pine and oak trees, the 72 hectares of vines are given the utmost attention to give the wines all their uniqueness. For Valérie Rousselle, "The vine is a creeper, just as wine generates a link that connects to a quantitý of artistic universes. It is a particular link, very effective. A feeling of humility is created around the making of a great wine. Pride fades away". A native of Saint-Tropez, passionate about and in love with her region, her communicative energy makes her an inspiring woman winemaker with many projects.

- Dorothée Salat, who naturally cultivates 80 hectares of typical Côtes de Provence grape varieties to create the fine wines of the LA GRANDE BAUQUIERE estate located at the foot of the Sainte-Victoire mountain. "Happiness is knowing how to dare, so let's dare and love", says Dorothée Salat, who strives to offer wines that "convey emotions".

