Catella European Residential Fund Enters Finland with an Acquisition of 350 Apartments

Catella Residential Investment Management GmbH (CRIM) has acquired five residential properties for the Catella European Residential (CER) Fund. The properties were acquired from S-Bank Housing non-UCITS Fund, managed by S-Bank Fund Management Ltd. The properties are located in Espoo, Kerava, Tampere and Turku in excellent locations close to daily services. Catella Asset Management Oy will manage the portfolio.

The portfolio comprises 350 apartments, with a total of 14,200 square meters of lettable space. These properties, completed between 2017 and 2021, offer modern living spaces for tenants. Furthermore, article 9 complient residential portfolio will undergo significant energy efficiency imporvement measures in the future, for example through new solar panel systems.

Tapio Nurkkala, Investment Director at Catella Asset Management comments, "The fundamentals for residential investments in Finland remain strong. We are very pleased to acquire these five modern, stabilized assets located in Finland's main residential markets. Through planned energy updates, the assets can be improved even further. With this transaction, Catella Asset Management now manages 720 residential units in Finland together with CRIM. We continue to actively look for new investment opportunities in the future".

"We are very proud of Catella's proven ability to close transactions in this challenging market environment. Furthermore, Catella Asset Management is especially pleased to have facilitated a new market entry for a fund managed by CRIM. With this latest transaction, Catella strengthens its position as a significant owner of residential units in the Finnish market", said Robert Karlsson, Managing Director at Catella Asset Management.



Catella Residential Investment Management GmbH (CRIM)

CRIM is a subsidiary of Catella Group. The residential real estate business comprises portfolio management, acquisitions, sales and asset management. CRIM manages and advises several funds and mandates and has assets under management of over €7 billion across 10 European countries.

Catella Asset Management Oy

Catella Asset Management Oy, as part of Catella Group, is a financial advisor and asset manager who specializes in property investments and fund management. The group has assets under management of approximately €14 billion. Catella is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Mid Cap segment. Read more online at www.catella.com.

For more information, please contact:



Tapio Nurkkala

Investment Director

Catella Asset Management Oy

+358 40 6516 377

tapio.nurkkala@catella.fi

Robert Karlsson

Managing Director

Catella Asset Management Oy

+358 50 5347 486

robert.karlsson@catella.fi